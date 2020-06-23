The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tal Brody inscribed into Jewish National Fund's Golden Book

The legendary athlete Tal Brody was inscribed into the Golden Book alongside , such as Benjamin Ze'ev Herzl, and Israel's first prime minister David Ben-Gurion.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 23, 2020 10:34
American-Israeli basketball player Tal Brody during the ceremony where he was signed into the Jewish National Fund's Golden Book (photo credit: YOSI ZELIGER KKL- JNF PUBLIC RELATIONS BRANCH)
American-Israeli basketball player Tal Brody during the ceremony where he was signed into the Jewish National Fund's Golden Book
(photo credit: YOSI ZELIGER KKL- JNF PUBLIC RELATIONS BRANCH)
Former American-Israeli professional basketball player, Tal Brody, was inscribed into Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund's (KKL-JNF) Golden Book of Honor. 
Legendary athlete Brody was inscribed into the Golden Book alongside notable people of Israeli and Jewish History, such as the father of modern Zionism, Theodore Herzl, and Israel's first prime minister David Ben-Gurion.
Throughout Brody's career and life, he is most notably remembered for leading the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team to victory in the European championships in 1977. In his early life he made aliyah (immigrated to Israel), and in 1979 won the Israel Prize for special contributions to the country. 
Now Brody is the first athlete to have his name inscribed into KKL-JNF's Golden Book. 
A ceremony was held at the Yad Kennedy Memorial, near Jerusalem. Brody signed his name into the book together with a designated calligrapher, joining the chain of generations of influencers and leaders who have left their mark on the history of Israel and its society, contributing to its development, all of which has been documented in KKL-JNF's Golden Book.
KKL-JNF, a renowned non- for profit organization known for planting trees in Israel among other altruist acts, have Honor Books, which document the honorable people who donated to the KKL-JNF fund over the course of Israeli history. The Golden Book is the most unique of the KKL-JNF Books of Honor.
"Among its pages are inscriptions recording special events in people’s lives over the past one hundred years of Jewish history," states the KKL-JNF website. 
"Each volume of the Golden Book describes a different period in the life of the Jewish People and the contribution of KKL-JNF, acting through and on behalf of the people, for the preservation, care and development of the land.  An entry in the Golden Book is a mark of esteem and gratitude to the donors who with their contribution, enable a variety of projects to be carried out."


Tags JNF maccabi tel aviv KKL-JNF Jewish National Fund
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Brazen coalition: The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jeff Barak What’s the rush? By JEFF BARAK
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by