Talmudic scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz hospitalized, in critical condition

Noted Talmudic scholar Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, 83, was hospitalized on Tuesday and is in critical condition, according to the haredi news outlet Hamodia.Steinsaltz was hospitalized in Jerusalem's Shaare Tzedek Medical Center, and is fighting a serious lung infection unrelated to the coronavirus, according to his son Menachem. “My father is fighting a very serious incidence of lung infection [unrelated to coronavirus], and suffered a deterioration this evening,” his son Menachem said, according to Hamodia. “Please remember him in your thoughts and mention him in your Tefillot [prayers].“May we see him return to full health, with God’s help. Please pray and say a chapter of Tehillim for my father, Rabbi Adin ben Rivkah Leah.”Special prayers were broadcasted for the rabbi from the Western Wall via Zoom Tuesday evening, according to Hamodia.Steinsaltz is one of the most acclaimed commentators of his time, and is most famous for his translation of the Talmud. Translating the Talmud became the center of Rabbi Steinsaltz's life after he founded the Israel Institute for Talmudic publications in 1965, together with the Israeli government. The end result of this effort was the Steinsaltz edition of the Talmud, which made learning the Talmud a more accessible and easier endeavor by translating it into modern Hebrew. This work was later translated into French, Spanish, English and Russian, though the translations took many years to complete. His work was widely praised, and was even accepted into the US Library of Congress in March, a first for a Talmudic workIn addition, he has written over 60 books and serves as the president of both Yeshivat Makor Chaim and Yeshivat Tekoa.Steinsaltz also has numerous accolades to his name, most notably having won the Israel Prize for Jewish Studies in 1988, the President's Prize and National Jewish Book Award in 2012 for making the study of Talmud more accessible and the Yakir Yeroshalayim medal in 2017, the latter of which was awarded to him in his home personally by then Jerusalem-mayor Nir Barkat.Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, Barkat, now a Likud MK, urged people to pray for Steinsaltz.