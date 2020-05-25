TAU team to represent Israel in L’Oréal Brandstorm finals

About 60 students from three Israeli academic institutions participated in the L’Oréal Brandstorm marketing innovation competition, along with 40,000 students worldwide.The Israeli winner was a team from the Koller Faculty of Management at Tel Aviv University. The team offered a revolutionary and innovative solution for this year’s competition, whose theme was “Sustainability: building a plastic-free future in the beauty industry.” The team brainstormed an idea of shampoo in the form of compressed rolls of powder, which can be grounded using a multipurpose device. This would dramatically reduce the use of water and the need for transportation and would eliminate the use of plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles. The team was led by marketing researcher Dr. Irit Nitzan and Nurit Hod. It will represent Israel in the finals, which will be held online in June. The participating students were from TAU, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya.