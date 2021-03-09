Technion students build inclusive cycling club for the visually impaired

Technion students designed a special cycling club meant to serve the visually impaired in and around the northern city of Haifa which will kick off on Thursday.
Under the guidance of Dr. Dan Price and lecturer Michal Bleicher who teach a course titled Studio Design Build at the Technion, the students met with the group and learned about their unique set of needs. The center was built using donated materials and volunteer labor by members of the riding group as well as the students who designed it.
Migdal Or CEO Oded Bashan thanked the Technion, the students, and the city of Haifa which helped push the permits in a speedy process and called on "anyone interested in joining this riding group to contact us."
Active in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba, Migdal Or offers those who are visually impaired information, workshops and emotional support to help them live their lives to the fullest with their new situation.