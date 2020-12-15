The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv ranks seventh on list of most expensive cities for expats

The report details day-to-day living costs such as groceries, transportation, rent, etc. and stacks them up against other nations. The rankings include 208 cities in 121 countries, according to CNBC.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 12:35
A cityscape of Tel Aviv is seen during the night-time in Israel May 27, 2017. Picture taken May 27, 2017 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A cityscape of Tel Aviv is seen during the night-time in Israel May 27, 2017. Picture taken May 27, 2017
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Tel Aviv ranked seventh on the list for most expensive cities for expats to live in, according to a CNBC report.
The report, based on ECA International’s 2020 cost of living report, put Israel in the rankings with a city listed as widely expensive for expats - following close behind Zurich (fifth) and London (sixth).
Tel Aviv was ranked fifth last year, recording lowering cost of living costs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The report details day-to-day living costs such as groceries, transportation, rent, etc. and stacks them up against other nations. The rankings include 208 cities in 121 countries, according to CNBC.
Hong Kong was once again the most expensive country to live in for foreign nationals living abroad, followed by Tokyo (second), New York (third) and Geneva (fourth).
“With the euro and pound rebounding this year, living costs increased for many overseas workers,” said regional director for Asia at ECA International Lee Quane, according to CNBC. “These factors also pushed many major European cities up in the rankings, with London now the 6th most expensive location in the world, Paris up ten places to 29th, and Vienna and Munich entering the global top 50."
Earlier this year, Israel was listed as the second most expensive country in which to buy a home, according to research performed by Australia-based Compare The Market.
Israel ranked number 2 out of 39 countries listed, where houses tend cost in the upwards of $9,780 per square meter, accounting for 26.6% of a household's disposable annual income.
The research compared average property prices against normal household earnings and disposable income to determine what the cost per square meter would be as a percentage of annual income.
Israel ranked just below South Korea, where the cost per square meter is 39.6%, with a lower average of disposable income across the board and a higher average price per square meter. The two countries ranked above Switzerland (26.5%), Luxembourg (23.7%) and Japan (23.2%).


Tags Israel Tel Aviv immigrants in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by