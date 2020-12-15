Tel Aviv ranks seventh on list of most expensive cities for expats

Tel Aviv ranked seventh on the list for most expensive cities for expats to live in, according to a CNBC report.The report, based on ECA International’s 2020 cost of living report, put Israel in the rankings with a city listed as widely expensive for expats - following close behind Zurich (fifth) and London (sixth). Tel Aviv was ranked fifth last year, recording lowering cost of living costs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.The report details day-to-day living costs such as groceries, transportation, rent, etc. and stacks them up against other nations. The rankings include 208 cities in 121 countries, according to CNBC.Hong Kong was once again the most expensive country to live in for foreign nationals living abroad, followed by Tokyo (second), New York (third) and Geneva (fourth).“With the euro and pound rebounding this year, living costs increased for many overseas workers,” said regional director for Asia at ECA International Lee Quane, according to CNBC. “These factors also pushed many major European cities up in the rankings, with London now the 6th most expensive location in the world, Paris up ten places to 29th, and Vienna and Munich entering the global top 50."Earlier this year, Israel was listed as the second most expensive country in which to buy a home, according to research performed by Australia-based Compare The Market.
Israel ranked number 2 out of 39 countries listed, where houses tend cost in the upwards of $9,780 per square meter, accounting for 26.6% of a household's disposable annual income.The research compared average property prices against normal household earnings and disposable income to determine what the cost per square meter would be as a percentage of annual income.Israel ranked just below South Korea, where the cost per square meter is 39.6%, with a lower average of disposable income across the board and a higher average price per square meter. The two countries ranked above Switzerland (26.5%), Luxembourg (23.7%) and Japan (23.2%).