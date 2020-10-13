The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Tel Aviv shoe store owner throws stock onto street after bankruptcy

He threw the unsold merchandise outside so that passersby could take whatever they'd like, because charities required him to pay a delivery fee to send it to them – and he was fined for littering.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 14:09
The streets of Tel Aviv are seen empty as Israel's second lockdown goes into effect on Shabbat, September 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The streets of Tel Aviv are seen empty as Israel's second lockdown goes into effect on Shabbat, September 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Avi Sammy, a shoe store owner in Tel Aviv, was shown in a viral video dumping his merchandise onto the street after the second coronavirus lockdown bankrupted him, according to local Israeli media.
The store owner threw the unsold apparel outside so that passersby could look through them and take whatever they'd like.
"It’s all caused by despair, and mental and economic desperation," the 38-year-old father of three from Holon told Ynet News. "If I’m going to lose everything, at least others should benefit."

He intended to donate the goods to a few charities across Israel, but the charities required him to pay a delivery fee for the shipment. He felt as though that was a "spit in the face," so he decided to lay them out on the street in frustration.
He told Ynet that he will now "hand over the keys, look for a job like everyone else and be another one of a million unemployed."
For his actions, Sammy received a NIS 5,000 fine, after Tel Aviv Municipality workers wrote him up for littering the street.
Mayor Ron Huldai told Army Radio that the fine would be reversed, and that it was improperly issued, saying that the inspector was unaware of the situation at hand.
"An inspector who passed by after the incident and did not know his circumstances, identified piles of garbage and wrote a report on waste dumping in the public space," the municipality said in a statement. "The store owner did not update the inspector on what happened, and even apologized for throwing the cartons into the street.
"We invite the store owner to submit a request to cancel the report and it will be considered. We have no interest in reporting quotas - only in keeping the law," the statement said.
Sammy added that he feels as though the government is sitting on chairs and doing nothing, noting that part of what he did today was to give to others - even in his own time of desperation. He believes that both Jews and Arabs need to come together and get the right elected officials into office to stop the futile discourse.


