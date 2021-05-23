Temple Mount reopened to Jews after weeks of clashes and unrest

Later, with the development of an escalation in Gaza, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed that the Temple Mount remain closed to Jews. Now, following the ceasefire agreement, the government has decided to change the policy.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response, "This is an important step that the prime minister is taking and shows that Israel has not given up on her values.

"At the same time, paying attention to the situation on at the Temple Mount, the incessant discrimination, the fact that Jews are not allowed to pray in public and the shortened hours of Jews at the Temple Mount calls on the prime minister to equalize the situation between Jews and Arabs on the Temple Mount and prevent racism and inequality.

"It is not possible that in a Jewish state there will be a violation of racial rights."

