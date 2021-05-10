Jerusalem Day: Temple Mount to be closed to Jewish visitors

Temple Mount will not be open for Jewish visitors today, following an assessment led by Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai early this morning.The decision was made together with the Jerusalem District Commander, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, and all security officials."The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of worship but will not allow riots," read the Police spokesperson statement.Thousands of police and border police officers have been deployed across Jerusalem and the Old City since early this morning to maintain public security and safety.