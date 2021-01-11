The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How much did Israel pay Pfizer for coronavirus vaccines?

Per person, this comes out to about $47 to get vaccinated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 11, 2021 23:06
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A health care worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel will pay approximately a combined NIS 1 billion for both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, KAN uncovered on Monday.
The bill to Pfizer stands at NIS 775 million, while the Moderna bill trails behind at NIS 320 million.
Per person, this comes out to about $47 to get vaccinated.
Israel received its latest Pfizer shipment containing 700,000doses only on Sunday.
In total, Israel has vaccinated 1,870,652 citizens, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning, and many more were likely inoculated throughout the day. It was reported that by the end of the month, some 1.8 million Israelis will have received both doses of the vaccine and 1.3 million their first dose.
At Sunday's landing event, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that another shipment is due to arrive next week.
According to the agreement between Israel and Pfizer, the company will deliver tens of thousands of doses to Israel every week until every Israeli who wants to be inoculated has been jabbed.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who was also at the airport on Sunday, promised that Israel will vaccinate five million of its citizens by mid-March.
On Monday, the Health Ministry announced the expansion of its vaccination circles to include people between the ages of 55-59. Teachers will be able to get their vaccines on Tuesday.


