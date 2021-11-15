The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The widening and deepening of Israel-India ties - analysis

Multiple Indian officials have visited Israel in the last few weeks.

By HERB KEINON
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 19:59

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 20:38
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (photo credit: GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday.
(photo credit: GPO)
Another week, another visit by a senior Indian official.
This time it was Chief of Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, who arrived on Sunday for his first visit to Israel – his country’s largest arms supplier after Russia – since he moved into his position in 2019.
Naravane’s arrival followed a visit two weeks ago by the director-general of the Indian Defense Ministry, Ajay Kuma, to take part in the 15th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group on bilateral defense cooperation. Kumar’s visit followed by a little more than a week the visit by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishanka.
And in the midst of all that, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on November 2 with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
“Our goal is to continue the path that you paved with my predecessor, and ensure that our two nations work together on innovation, technology, space, security, agriculture, food technologies, and of course climate-related technologies,” Bennett said.
PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) PM Naftali Bennett with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Judging from the pace of the visits from New Delhi, Modi is very much on board.
The Indian prime minister, who won a second term in office in 2019 and is expected to contest for a third term in 2024, revolutionized Israel-India ties within months of taking office in 2014, by bringing the Indian-Israeli relationship very much out of the closest and instituting a policy called de-hyphenation.
What de-hyphenation meant was simple: India’s relationship with Israel would be a stand-alone, not related or dependent on India’s relationship with the Palestinians, or progress on the Israeli-Palestinian diplomatic track. This would no longer be a relationship between India and Israel-Palestine, but between India and Israel, and India and the Palestinians.
This de-hyphenation was most apparent in July 2017, when Modi came to Israel but did not go to the Palestinian Authority (he went there for a day in 2018, shortly after hosting then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for six days in India). This was a clear sign that India would no longer have its relationship with Israel be held hostage by a lack of movement on the diplomatic track.
Modi, head of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was intent – unlike his rival Congress Party – on moving the relationship with Israel ahead full-throttle and in full view of the world. In Netanyahu – who was in the midst of a furious drive to widen Israel’s relations around the globe – he found a keen and more than willing partner.
To understand the degree to which Modi has succeeded in decoupling India’s relationship with Israel from the Palestinians, all that was necessary was to read any number of reports in the Indian media over the last month about the visits here by the senior Indian officials.
While in the past stories about Indian-Israel ties or these types of visits inevitably discussed Indian efforts to balance its ties with Israel with ties with the Palestinians, and how this was a sensitive issue for India because of its large Muslim population, this narrative has increasingly fallen out of the reports.
Instead, new concepts are creeping in, such as “minilateralism” and a Mideast “Quad.”
Minilateralism is an idea whereby a limited number of countries band together to pursue common goals. The Mideast “Quad” in this context refers to a minilateral alliance possibly in the making: Israel, India, the UAE and the US.
This idea was given a huge boost on October 19 during Jaishankar’s visit to Jerusalem, when he and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid were joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for a quadrilateral zoom conference.
This prompted comparisons in India to a quadrilateral alliance that has emerged in the Pacific – Australia, India, Japan and the US – designed to counter India’s major threat: China.
The Israel/UAE/India/US quadrilateral, according to some accounts in the Indian press, was a counter-balance to China in the Mideast.
Whether this is true – neither Israel nor the UAE has the same concerns about China as does the US and India – developing this alliance was a major focus of the visit for parts of the Indian press, rather than what India’s ties with Israel will do to its relations with the Arab world – something that shows the degree to which Modi has de-coupled India’s ties with Israel from India’s ties with the Palestinians.
Within seven years, the conversation inside India has shifted from whether and how close India should get with Israel, to how these ties can be leveraged with other countries to counter China.
As Indira Bagchil, The Times of India’s diplomatic editor, wrote last month, “Israel is arguably India’s most trusted partner in the world, sometimes even closer than the US.”
Jaishankar himself articulated a similar sentiment during his visit, telling business leaders and government officials that Israel is in some ways India’s “most trusted and innovative partnership.”
The current slew of high-profile Indian visits, and the agreements being discussed and drawn up during them, attest to this. This flurry of Israel-India activity shows that while the relationship Netanyahu developed with Modi was an important catalyst to moving Israeli-Indian ties forward, the relationship was in no way dependent on Netanyahu.
When Netanyahu visited India in 2018, Israeli officials spoke of a sense of urgency in speeding things along quickly, not knowing whether Modi would survive the 2019 election (he did, handily), and wanting to take advantage of his time in power to entrench the relationship as deeply and as speedily as possible.
Modi still remains in power, though Netanyahu does not, and the visits of the last few weeks are laying the institutional framework to the relationship – including negotiations for a free-trade agreement, and a 10-year cooperation plan under discussion to identify new areas in defense cooperation between the two countries – that will outlast Modi.
This is critical because even if Modi is succeeded by someone without his pro-Israel sentiment, it will be much more difficult to unravel what Modi put into motion once these frameworks are in place. The goal is simple: deepen and broaden the ties across the board so that when there is a government change in India, the relationship with Israel will be so widely accepted and beneficial in India that no leader would want to turn back the clock.


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett india Narendra Modi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by