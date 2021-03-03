The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

This week in Jerusalem - A round-up of city affairs

What has been going on in Israel's capital this week?

By PEGGY CIDOR  
MARCH 3, 2021 14:47
THE FRENCH Hill neighborhood (awash in snow): Home of the Flintstones? (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
THE FRENCH Hill neighborhood (awash in snow): Home of the Flintstones?
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
 The municipal library in Beit Ha’Am (the Gerard Behar Center) is moving to a new location near Mahaneh Yehuda, close to the city center and light rail.
The move is part of the Menorah project, which aims to move three of the capital’s leading arts schools to the city center, including affordable student housing.
In its new quarters (due to open in about three years), the library will have more floor space (1,200 square meters), modern Web-connected facilities, dedicated spaces for children and teenagers, and access to millions of ebooks for the reading public in multiple languages.
Yabba dabba doo
A one-of-a-kind archaeological site in French Hill that has been identified as a fortress constructed to protect the Temple on Mt. Moriah – and the only one in that area made of flint stones – has fallen into neglect. Despite its historical significance, the site has become a garbage dump and the area is considered unsafe for residents at night. 
It is unclear who is responsible for the site’s maintenance. While the Israel Antiquities Authority identified the historical site, its location inside a local council – the city of Jerusalem – seemingly makes the municipality the responsible body. The French Hill local council has neither the expertise nor resources to take charge.
Changes in the east
For about two decades, three Jerusalem neighborhoods situated beyond the fence – Kafr Aqab, Shuafat and a smaller one known as Semiramis – have been considered potential “candidates” to be removed from the jurisdiction of the city, a step that some politicians regard as a good way to keep Jerusalem’s demographic balance (between Arabs and Jews) under control. 
The PA has refused thus far – but not officially – to receive these neighborhoods in its jurisdiction, leaving them in limbo. They do not get most municipal services and no one enforces even the minimum of construction supervision to ensure the safety of the large and overcrowded buildings.
Mayor Moshe Lion last week issued a press release describing his unexpected official visit to Kafr Aqab, where he presented his plan for the improvement of these localities. According to the official announcement, the municipality will upgrade the sanitation there, build the first football field and upgrade Internet access. 
Kafr Aqab has about 100,000 residents; the three neighborhoods together have about 120,000 Palestinians – an estimated 25,000 of whom have obtained Israeli citizenship. During the 2018 mayoral campaign, former minister and candidate Ze’ev Elkin said he believes that eventually most Arab residents of the city will request and obtain citizenship. 
Corona in Jerusalem 
Jerusalem is getting vaccinated. As of February 28, about one-third of the capital’s residents had received both vaccinations, with approximately 215,000 having received the first. The weekly rate of vaccinations in the city still remains relatively slow, though, with around 30,000 residents taking the vaccine during the last week of February (including Purim). By the end of that week, a total of just over 50,000 Jerusalem residents had tested positive for the virus, with 348 new cases identified on the last day of the month. 
The number of infections varied according to the different parts of the city: 190 in the Arab sector, 104 in the general population and, surprise, surprise... only 35 among haredim. The remainder of cases were outside those three areas. Of the capital’s 16 red neighborhoods, other than Gonenim, 15 were in the Arab sector. 
One of them, Kafr Aqab, which last week hosted Mayor Lion for an official visit, obtained a new drive-in testing station, along with a strong recommendation that residents get both tested and vaccinated. Meanwhile, the municipality is trying to bring younger residents in to be vaccinated. A special “vaccine happening” took place on Wednesday, March 3, at the Payis Arena, with quizzes, prizes and special events. Additional information on the city’s efforts to end the pandemic can be found on the municipality’s special coronavirus site at jerusalem.muni.il.
Healthy Jerusalem 
The capital has a new medical center, with the opening of Assuta Jerusalem in the Shaare Ha’ir building at the city entrance. With a NIS 18 million investment, the 1,000-sq. meter facility benefits from innovative technological equipment and rapid appointment availability, helping more residents access services without having to leave the city; the center accepts members of all health funds. 
Medical services at Assuta Jerusalem will include a gastroenterology department, an institute promoting breast health awareness – offering mammographies and breast biopsies – ultrasound services, cardiological care, a vision center and more. The move is seen as filling the void left by the closure of Bikur Holim Hospital in the city center.
Females and faith 
A discussion on women in inter-religious dialogue will be conducted by the Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue in Jerusalem to mark International Women’s Day (on March 8). The meeting, via Zoom, will take place on March 15 at 8 p.m. 
Is there a problem regarding the involvement of women in inter-religious dialogue? What is unique about women participating in it? Given the patriarchal structure of many religious leadership hierarchies, should women seek to establish separate frameworks for women’s dialogue – or fight to be included in mainstream initiatives? Do women bring singular perspectives and specific values to the subject?
Participants will include Elisabeth Harris-Sawczenko, director of the Good Faith Partnership; Dr. Katarzyna Kowalska of Notre Dame de Sion; as well as Samira I. Ibrahim of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and the Technical University in Delft. The moderator will be Dr. Sarah Bernstein, director of the Rossing Center. Registration is required before the event at: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oL81q_0tQrOYLCe702BLDg


Tags Jerusalem Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by