Timna Park to light up pink for breast cancer awareness

Timna Park in the Arava will be illuminated in pink as part of the global campaign against breast cancer, spearheaded by Estée Lauder Companies.

The campaign, entering its 29th year, bears the slogan: ‘Coming Together to Help End Breast Cancer for All. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.’



will be lit in pink until October 20. The main sites at the popular and scenic park near Eilat, including the Mushroom, the Pillars of Solomon, the Sandstone Screw and more, will be illuminated with pink lights. Among the some 200 sites that will be illuminated in pink around the world are the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center, the Eiffel Tower, Castello Sforzesco in Milan, the Sydney Opera House, the Tokyo Tower, and Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace. Timna Park will be lit in pink until October 20.

Estée Lauder Companies was founded by the late Evelyn Lauder, who was also involved in creating the pink ribbon campagi and the establishment of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“The group of companies has been working to raise awareness of breast cancer in Israel for the past 19 years,” said Oren Revach, chairman of Estée Lauder Companies. “The goal of the project is simple and is the most important of all: to remind all women in Israel that early testing saves lives. We are happy about the cooperation with Timna Park, and we are sure that the breathtaking pink landscape in the desert will be a real reminder for thousands of women to go get tested. “

Miri Ziv, vice chairwoman of the Israel Cancer Association, thanked Timna Park and the Lauder Companies for participating in the campaign.