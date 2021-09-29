The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Timna Park to light up pink for breast cancer awareness

Timna Park will light up the desert in pink as part of the fight against breast cancer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 13:10
Timna Park lights up pink for breast cancer awareness. (photo credit: YANIV COHEN)
Timna Park lights up pink for breast cancer awareness.
(photo credit: YANIV COHEN)
Timna Park in the Arava will be illuminated in pink as part of the global campaign against breast cancer, spearheaded by Estée Lauder Companies.
The campaign, entering its 29th year, bears the slogan: ‘Coming Together to Help End Breast Cancer for All. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.’
The main sites at the popular and scenic park near Eilat, including the Mushroom, the Pillars of Solomon, the Sandstone Screw and more, will be illuminated with pink lights. Among the some 200 sites that will be illuminated in pink around the world are the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center, the Eiffel Tower, Castello Sforzesco in Milan, the Sydney Opera House, the Tokyo Tower, and Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace.
Timna Park will be lit in pink until October 20.
Estée Lauder Companies was founded by the late Evelyn Lauder, who was also involved in creating the pink ribbon campagi and the establishment of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
“The group of companies has been working to raise awareness of breast cancer in Israel for the past 19 years,” said Oren Revach, chairman of Estée Lauder Companies. “The goal of the project is simple and is the most important of all: to remind all women in Israel that early testing saves lives. We are happy about the cooperation with Timna Park, and we are sure that the breathtaking pink landscape in the desert will be a real reminder for thousands of women to go get tested. “
Timna Park lights up pink for breast cancer awareness. (credit: YANIV COHEN) Timna Park lights up pink for breast cancer awareness. (credit: YANIV COHEN)
Miri Ziv, vice chairwoman of the Israel Cancer Association, thanked Timna Park and the Lauder Companies for participating in the campaign.
“The willingness of Estée Lauder Companies to join every year to promote the fight against breast cancer is worthy of all our appreciation and strengthens our activities at the national and international level. I thank Timna Park for joining this year in the joint project and I call on women to adopt a healthy lifestyle, which has been proven to reduce the risk of getting sick, and at the same time, to come get tested for early detection, which is the most effective means of achieving a cure for the disease,” she said.


Tags Negev breast cancer Timna valley
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
5

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by