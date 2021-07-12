The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tobacco sellers target youth and circumvent regulations - study

Tobacco shops are shown to be setting up in close proximity to schools * Companies try to find ways to get around the ban of advertising tobacco.

By AVI GRANT  
JULY 12, 2021 18:12
Deep breaths: Smoking pollution in Tel Aviv (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)
Deep breaths: Smoking pollution in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)
A study led by Dr. Yael Bar-Zeev at Hebrew University of Jerusalem has shown how tobacco companies target younger people and those in a lower socio-economic position to sell their products.

The focus of the study was Phillip Morris’s IQOS product, a popular electronic cigarette that heats tobacco. It found that despite sellers keeping in line with government restrictions on selling tobacco, younger consumers are targeted through the placing of items near toys, candies and similar products, as well as situating them near schools. 

Their findings were published in Nicotine and Tobacco Research, a peer reviewed journal. 

A concealed audit of 80 stores that sell IQOS or its accompanying tobacco sticks (HEETS) was conducted in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba. The review found that despite the ban on advertisement of tobacco, stores found ways to get round this with signs that read “WE SELL TOBACCO”. 

These stores were also near schools with nearly 70% of these stores found to be within 300 meters of high schools and 40% being within walking distance to elementary schools. 

“Tobacco companies prove that they don’t care and will do whatever it takes to continue marketing their products and increasing their revenue”, Bar Zeev explained “Israel’s government needs to act decisively, institute a license to sell tobacco, and ban the sale of tobacco products in locations that are in close proximity to schools.”

Furthermore, despite poorer communities tending to have higher smoking rates, the study suggests that IQOS products are being marketed to consumers in higher socio-economic demographic, as evidenced by the higher price tag and the higher-end neighborhoods that sell the product. This would contradict claims by IQOS that their product is aimed at smokers aiming to quit smoking.

One of the study researchers, Professor Hagai Levine at Hebrew University added “Israel’s Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz announced that he is committed to advancing tobacco legislation. These findings show that the current legislation has serious loopholes that need to be closed to protect public health”.

Explaining the global significance of the findings Professor Levine added, “This study has implications for smoking legislation globally, as it reveals how the tobacco industry uses marketing tactics designed to circumvent government’ attempts to protect their publics’ health”. 


