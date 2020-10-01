The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tomb of the Patriarchs to be closed until end of Sukkot

Prayer services will continue at the seventh step area for those who live within one kilometer of the site.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 18:14
The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Tomb of the Patriarchs will be closed to worshippers until the end of the Sukkot holiday, as part of the coronavirus lockdown, announced Israel Police on Thursday.
According to the website of the Jewish community in Hebron, prayer services will continue at the seventh step area for those who live within one kilometer of the site.
Government officials and religious leaders have encouraged Israelis to conduct prayer services in open spaces as much as possible to help slow the spread of the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
It is unclear if Palestinian worshippers will be affected by the closure. The site was reportedly closed to Palestinian worshipers earlier this week during Yom Kippur, according to Palestinian media.
Crossings into the West Bank and Gaza Strip will be closed over the weekend for the first day of Sukkot. The Reihan and Eliyahu crossings for the Seam Zone residents will operate on a reduced schedule and the Hashmonaim Crossing will operate on a Friday schedule.
Entry into Israel from the West Bank and Gaza will only be allowed in urgent, humanitarian cases and for specific people who will be able to use designated purpose permits. Palestinian workers employed in the medical and nursing fields will be allowed into the country as well.
Urgent humanitarian cases including the escort of patients, physicians and emergency medical teams on duty, Jerusalem District Electricity Company employees,  Atarot Industrial Zone employees, and those crossing for purposes of attending a funeral of a nuclear family member will be allowed through the crossings during the lockdown.
Between Sunday and Thursday, the Reihan and Eliyahu crossings for residents of the Seam Zone, Ephraim Gate Crossing and Hashmonaim Crossing will remain open and the Tarqumiya Crossing which will operate between 4:00 am and 12:00 pm. 
Workers with permits in all sectors, except for the restaurant sector, will be able to enter during this period as well.
The Erez Crossing into the Gaza Strip will operate during adjusted hours of operation for humanitarian and life-saving cases over the weekend. The Kerem Shalom crossing will be closed.


Tags Hebron cave of patriarchs Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by