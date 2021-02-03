The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israelis offers COVID-19 treatment to all sectors

The surprising initiative comes against the backdrop of fierce clashes between the wider ultra-Orthodox community and the Israel Police over COVID-19 restrictions.

By DANIEL SONNENFELD/THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 00:03
A home visit by Chasdei Amram volunteers includes training for family members who are managing their relatives’ treatment. (photo credit: CHASDEI AMRAM)
A home visit by Chasdei Amram volunteers includes training for family members who are managing their relatives’ treatment.
(photo credit: CHASDEI AMRAM)
The Chasdei Amram organization – a private initiative in one of Israel's most conservative Haredi (ultra-Orthodox Jewish) enclaves – is providing at-home treatments for thousands of Israelis who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
With more than 71,000 cases per million population, Israel is among the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The current wave of infections is spreading particularly rapidly in the country’s Haredi sector, which comprises approximately 10% of the population but a far higher percentage of its COVID-19 patients. Many Haredi communities report test positivity rates of 20-30%.
Israel is in the midst of an inoculation drive that has made it a world-leader in COVID-19 vaccination rates, with more than 3 million citizens having received their first dose. Despite this and a nationwide lockdown, the number of daily cases is only decreasing slowly, and thousands of new cases continue to be diagnosed daily.
Meanwhile, tensions between the Israeli government and the Haredi public have reached a new peak over limitations imposed to limit the spread of the virus. While battling the pandemic, the government has had to cope with the unwillingness of some in the ultra-Orthodox sector to abide by regulations.
The community’s opposition to the government decrees has mostly centered on the closure of the Haredi education system, which is considered by many in the community to be of vital religious importance. Violent riots have broken out in several cities over the issue, and the police are hard-pressed to get control of the Haredi street.
These elements are the unlikely backdrop for the development of Chasdei Amram’s initiative to help Israelis from all backgrounds care for their COVID-ridden relatives at home, thus allaying some of the pressure experienced by the health system.
Chasdei Amram co-founder Aharon Heimlich told The Media Line that the group, which operates with the help of 12 volunteers, reinforced by an additional 17 “on reserve for emergencies,” has helped more than 5,000 patients with home consultations and equipment. An additional 12,000 cases have received phone guidance regarding treatment from the organization’s help desk.
The organization grew out of what is arguably Israel’s most extreme ultra-Orthodox community, Edah Haredit – vehemently anti-Zionist and anti-government – which has been at the forefront of battles with the government both in the past and in recent months.
Yoel Krois, who frequently acts as a community spokesperson, told The Media Line that it all started with a resident of the Haredi Mea Shearim neighborhood who studied nursing and took it upon himself to care for his sick relatives. “So, when the corona story began, he had two oxygen machines and he started. When he heard that someone wasn’t breathing properly, he brought them an oxygen [machine]. And then someone gave him another [machine], and slowly [it grew] – at first there weren’t that many … and that is Chasdei Amram.”
“He works 24 hours [a day] and he simply walks from house to house,” Krois continued. “So nowadays, he has a few helpers because he can’t keep up. They currently have 350 oxygen concentrators. You need to understand, it isn’t just the oxygen concentrators – you need to bring each person a doctor, and [explain] what pills to take.”
Since the beginning of the crisis, Israel’s health system has recorded 2,934 cases in which oxygen support was required.
“My father-in-law was sick, OK? Someone from Chasdei Amram came to the house, bringing a doctor with him and everything you need. He took care [of him] as if he was the US president’s private physician,” journalist Yehoshua Rudnik told The Media Line. Rudnik, who manages a popular Haredi news site, continued: “You can call them at all hours of the day and they’ll be there for you.”
Both Rudnik and Krois explained that members of the larger ultra-Orthodox community currently prefer to avoid hospitalization. Rudnik said that people try to avoid hospitalization “as much as possible, they prefer to treat at home if at all possible. … People are afraid of hospitals.” Krois said no one in the neighborhood had been hospitalized in recent months, and, referring to hospitalization in the present situation, added, “It’s terrifying … not because the hospital is bad and wants to kill and other conspiracies – it [simply] can’t cope.”
Heimlich highlighted an additional advantage to the organization’s home treatment. “Here, the family is with them, the family helps us treat the patients,” he said. The family is involved in the treatment right from the beginning; it can follow the doctor’s actions during their first visit and then continue to care for their relative fairly independently. This lessens the workload on the health professionals involved significantly.
The organization’s reach is not limited to the ultra-Orthodox sector. Heimlich said, “We aimed at the general public right from the start. … We wanted to help any person [who contacted us].” But the organization wasn’t widely known at first. Now, Chasdei Amram has counted more than 2,000 patients outside the Haredi community who have been guided over the phone. On top of that, “we treat more than 20 non-Haredi patients a week,” Heimlich said.
Tehila Ben Zaken, a Haredi woman whose husband was treated at home with the assistance of the organization, told The Media Line, “We felt in safe hands. They knew what they were doing and had complete confidence. They have a lot of experience. … When they arrived, they instantly started treatment and we saw an immediate improvement – immediate.”
“It truly is incredible,” Ben Zaken added. “They really are in the business of saving lives.”


Tags Ultra-Orthodox protests bnei brak Coronavirus in Israel Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should emulate Biden's cabinet diversity

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Gilad Sharon

Israel's political system favors the minority over the majority - opinion

 By GILAD SHARON

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by