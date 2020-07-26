The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ultra-Orthodox MKs express frustration with Netanyahu

“If Netanyahu tries to dissolve the Knesset we will oppose it, there is no reason to take the country into another round of ridiculous and unnecessary elections” UTJ MK Uri Maklev said.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 26, 2020 19:58
Shas leader Arye Deri (right) and UTJ leader Ya'acov Litzman (far left) attend a meeting in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Shas leader Arye Deri (right) and UTJ leader Ya'acov Litzman (far left) attend a meeting in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev has issued a sharp and rare criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, implicitly accusing him of a conflict of interest in his management of the coronavirus crisis and saying UTJ would not back new elections.
His strong criticism of the prime minister is surprising, coming from the ultra-Orthodox party which is extremely loyal to Netanyahu, a loyalty which has underwritten his grasp on power for the last decade.
Speaking on Friday to the Yated Ne’eman newspaper, a UTJ mouthpiece, Maklev discussed the recent unrest in the coalition and the possibility of new elections due to a fight over the budget.
“If Netanyahu tries to dissolve the Knesset we will oppose it, there is no reason to take the country into another round of ridiculous and unnecessary elections” Maklev said.
He also accused Netanyahu of seeking to “stick a wedge between us and Blue and White,” saying that this was “regrettable” since it could “work against him like a boomerang,” an apparent threat about a possible change of political allegiances.
Maklev went further, saying that because of Netanyahu’s “personal concerns” it was hard for him to see what else is happening, adding that “he doesn’t have a lot of people around him who can tell him the truth.”
In reference to the financial grants scheme Netanyahu has advanced which has been criticized as not socially equitable and inefficient, Maklev said, “It’s possible he thinks that if he enacts this or that economic plan to benefit the public they will forget everything and support him again.”
Maklev’s is not the only criticism leveled by ultra-Orthodox politicians at Netanyahu of late, and not the only ultra-Orthodox MK to suspect the prime minister of seeking elections.
Shas chairman and Interior Minister Arye Deri has also expressed concern over the possibility of new elections, telling his party’s mouthpiece HaDerech on Thursday that the coalition is “at the brink of the abyss,” and that “the country cannot allow political paralysis in the midst of a severe public health and societal crisis. It’s unthinkable.”
And following the incident two weeks ago, when Netanyahu suddenly gave the green light to Likud MKs to vote in favor of a commission of inquiry in conflicts of interests in the judiciary, something which Blue and White saw as an incendiary provocation, Deri reportedly held an angry phone call with Netanyahu in which voices were raised and demanded that the prime minister “say explicitly if you want elections,” after which he hung up the phone.
Senior UTJ MK Moshe Gafni has also become less than enamored with Netanyahu, resenting the tax break for prime minister’s expenses that the prime minister insisted be passed and which had to go through the Finance Committee which Gafni chairs.
Gafni is also upset that Netanyahu’s financial grants scheme approved on Sunday by the cabinet does not allocate funds per child above three children per family, a policy which means a three-child family will get the same grant as a family with many more children, which are prevalent in the ultra-Orthodox community.
Both Shas and UTJ are also upset with Netanyahu for engaging in brinkmanship over a one or two year budget with Blue and White, since failure to pass a budget on time will create severe problems in allocating money for stipends to yeshiva students.
And there are also further grievances amongst the ultra-Orthodox political leadership. UTJ chairman and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman voted against the new coronavirus cabinet on Sunday because he was excluded from it.
Litzman also spoke out against the current government policy of restricting the number of worshipers in a synagogue to just 10 when wearing masks, bearing in mind that hotel dining rooms can seat 35% of their capacity when people are eating without masks on at all.
Although the political desertion of Shas and UTJ from their alliance with, and loyalty to, Netanyahu still looks unlikely, the increased murmurs of discontent from their direction are an indication that they too have their limits.


Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Shas united torah judaism Ya'acov Litzman Uri Maklev
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by