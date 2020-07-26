Ultra-Orthodox MKs express frustration with Netanyahu

United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev has issued a sharp and rare criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, implicitly accusing him of a conflict of interest in his management of the coronavirus crisis and saying UTJ would not back new elections.His strong criticism of the prime minister is surprising, coming from the ultra-Orthodox party which is extremely loyal to Netanyahu, a loyalty which has underwritten his grasp on power for the last decade. Speaking on Friday to the Yated Ne’eman newspaper, a UTJ mouthpiece, Maklev discussed the recent unrest in the coalition and the possibility of new elections due to a fight over the budget.“If Netanyahu tries to dissolve the Knesset we will oppose it, there is no reason to take the country into another round of ridiculous and unnecessary elections” Maklev said.He also accused Netanyahu of seeking to “stick a wedge between us and Blue and White,” saying that this was “regrettable” since it could “work against him like a boomerang,” an apparent threat about a possible change of political allegiances.Maklev went further, saying that because of Netanyahu’s “personal concerns” it was hard for him to see what else is happening, adding that “he doesn’t have a lot of people around him who can tell him the truth.”In reference to the financial grants scheme Netanyahu has advanced which has been criticized as not socially equitable and inefficient, Maklev said, “It’s possible he thinks that if he enacts this or that economic plan to benefit the public they will forget everything and support him again.”Maklev’s is not the only criticism leveled by ultra-Orthodox politicians at Netanyahu of late, and not the only ultra-Orthodox MK to suspect the prime minister of seeking elections.Shas chairman and Interior Minister Arye Deri has also expressed concern over the possibility of new elections, telling his party’s mouthpiece HaDerech on Thursday that the coalition is “at the brink of the abyss,” and that “the country cannot allow political paralysis in the midst of a severe public health and societal crisis. It’s unthinkable.”And following the incident two weeks ago, when Netanyahu suddenly gave the green light to Likud MKs to vote in favor of a commission of inquiry in conflicts of interests in the judiciary, something which Blue and White saw as an incendiary provocation, Deri reportedly held an angry phone call with Netanyahu in which voices were raised and demanded that the prime minister “say explicitly if you want elections,” after which he hung up the phone.Senior UTJ MK Moshe Gafni has also become less than enamored with Netanyahu, resenting the tax break for prime minister’s expenses that the prime minister insisted be passed and which had to go through the Finance Committee which Gafni chairs.Gafni is also upset that Netanyahu’s financial grants scheme approved on Sunday by the cabinet does not allocate funds per child above three children per family, a policy which means a three-child family will get the same grant as a family with many more children, which are prevalent in the ultra-Orthodox community.Both Shas and UTJ are also upset with Netanyahu for engaging in brinkmanship over a one or two year budget with Blue and White, since failure to pass a budget on time will create severe problems in allocating money for stipends to yeshiva students.And there are also further grievances amongst the ultra-Orthodox political leadership. UTJ chairman and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman voted against the new coronavirus cabinet on Sunday because he was excluded from it.Litzman also spoke out against the current government policy of restricting the number of worshipers in a synagogue to just 10 when wearing masks, bearing in mind that hotel dining rooms can seat 35% of their capacity when people are eating without masks on at all.Although the political desertion of Shas and UTJ from their alliance with, and loyalty to, Netanyahu still looks unlikely, the increased murmurs of discontent from their direction are an indication that they too have their limits.