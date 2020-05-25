The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Undercover agent helps police arrest over 60 arms, drug traffickers

During the operation, the agent bought 5 M-16 assault rifles, 3 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 4 sidearms and 3 explosives, as well as 10 kilograms of cocaine and over a kilogram of heroin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 25, 2020 09:42
Undercover agent helps police arrest over 60 arms and drug traffickers (Credit: Israel Police)
Israel Police arrested over 60 suspects in a crackdown on arms and drug trafficking after an influential ex-criminal was recruited to act as an undercover agent among an influential group of illegal arms, explosives and drug dealers.
During the undercover investigation which lasted over a year, an influential Arab-Israeli criminal was convinced to work as an undercover agent for the police, eventually leading to Operation 216 on Monday morning in which an unprecedented wave of arrests occurred throughout Israel.
The operation, which cost millions of shekels, was widespread and involved attacking intelligence targets throughout the country and collecting evidence against over 60 influential figures in the arms and drug trafficking world and criminal organizations in the Jewish and Arab sectors.
The undercover agent who worked for Israel Police was accompanied by an undercover police officer from an elite unit in Israel Police and acted as the driver for the undercover agent. During the operation, the agent bought five M-16 assault rifles, three Kalashnikov assault rifles, four sidearms and three explosives, in documented transactions, as well as ten kilograms of cocaine and over a kilogram of heroin.
Dozens of detectives conducted the arrests on Monday morning in the cities of Rehovot, Lod, Nes Tziona, Bet Dagan, Petah Tikva, Ramla, Tayibe, Jaljulia, Kfar Kasem, Tel Aviv, Holon, Jaffa, Jerusalem, Segev Shalom, Tel Sheba, Bedouin villages, Rahat, Ashdod, Heletz, Acre, Nazareth, and the Basma (Barta'a, Ain al-Sahla and Mu'awiya) local council.
Israel Police decided to pursue the criminal-turned undercover agent over a year ago for the operation and, after a deal was signed with him, he worked to purchase weapons and drugs from figures he knew well from his active past in the criminal world. The agent is in the witness protection program.
"The message from here to every criminal and law breaker is that the long hand of the police - in open and hidden operations - will come," said Public Security Minister Amir Ohana. "I see special importance in the operation of an agent in Arab society...it places upon us the responsibility to provide security to all citizens of the state."
Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen stated that the force focused on the root of crime affecting the personal safety of the Israeli public. "We see importance in strengthening public confidence in Arab society in Israel," said Cohen.


