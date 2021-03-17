Unity through chess, again: Iraqi judge to join next tournament

Chess as a uniting force is becoming popular, reaching far from east to west. The latest country to blur its borders for the mind-game is Iraq. An Iraqi chess judge, Hussein Salma Saliah, will serve on the faculty of judges at an upcoming tournament in Australia on March 30. The tournament will include some 300-400 Israelis."It is nice that I have friends from all over the world, friends with whom I can exchange knowledge," said Saliah. The tournament is run by the Chess4Solidarity initiative, which is backed by the Chess4All organization. It is cast in the fundamental belief that chess can cut across national borders and unite all of humanity. The 3,500 worldwide participants in so-far 15 chess tournaments attest to its success."I have friends from non-Arab nations with whom I am sharing in humanity," Saliah added. A prize fund, of $2000, was endowed by the Israeli embassy in Australia along with Australian-Israeli businessman Eitan Neishlos. The money is directed towards the best chess players across nations who stand out during the tournaments.
Each tournament so far has had a cash prize at its conclusion, divided up among the most noteworthy players. Israel first gained the ability to participate in international chess tournaments after the Abraham Accords were signed, launching normalization with Morocco. Over 200 participants came together on December 31 in a public display of sportsmanship and diplomacy. The 15th tournament, the most recent one, was held virtually, and pitted New York players against Israelis. The event was opened and headed by diplomatic figures who emphasized solidarity across nations. The tournament held on February 22 was especially notable, as it included Iranian chess players in the tournament, for the first time ever. In today's political climate in the Middle East, a feat like that was quite significant. The Iranian players were able to play a game of chess with fellow players from other Arab countries like Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan.