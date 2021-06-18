US approves replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome system - report

Israel requested $1 billion from the United States to replenish the IDF’s inventory in early June, following the IDF's Operation Guardian of the Walls, when Defense Minister Benny Gantz will met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to address reinforcing the Iron Dome system and Israel’s security and stability in the Middle East in a strategic dialogue.

According to N12, Austin announced during a Friday congressional session that the request for military assistance has been approved and the US will transfer the total requested amount over to Israel.

US President Joe Biden promised to replenish Israel's supply of Iron Dome interceptors and to help rebuild the Gaza Strip in a brief address he delivered at the White House shortly after the announcement that a ceasefire had been reached to end the 11 days of Israel-Gaza conflict.

During the address, the president explained that during the conflict, he held six conversations with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with regard to steps to be performed after the ceasefire.

The two spoke of the Iron Dome system, which had saved the lives of countless Israelis, both Arabs and Jews, Biden explained. Israel has said that the system had a 90% success rate amid the rocket barrages.

"I assured him of my full support to replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defenses and security in the future," Biden said.

Biden underscored that "the US fully supports Israel's right to protect itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks from Hamas and other Gaza terror groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians in Israel."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.