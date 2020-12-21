US Embassy courtyard named in Jared Kushner's honor

The courtyard of the US Embassy in Jerusalem was named Monday in honor of White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner in recognition of his work on behalf of US President Donald Trump both for regional peace and in strengthening recognition of the Israel's connection to the ancient biblical city which is also its capital.Kushner, along with a visiting US delegation stopped in the embassy in the afternoon for a small ceremony with US Ambassador David Friedman.He unveiled a Cooper plaque on the courtyard wall and read from it."Kushner courtyard, dedicated in honor of Jared Kushner and inspired by his relentless pursuit of peace," Friedman wrote."When there is peace in this region we will look back upon this day and remember that the journey for peace started with a strong America recognizing the truth," Friedman said.