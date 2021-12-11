Veterinary clinic set on fire; mother and son arrested

A veterinary office was burned down on Saturday morning in Beit Shemesh , the walls covered in graffiti calling the doctor who works at the clinic a "murderer." A mother and son have been arrested on suspicion of involvement of setting the fire as well as spray painting the message.

An anonymous source told The Jerusalem Post that the incident follows a series of threats to the veterinarian that operates from the facility, Dr. Maya Kimchi, has received.

Fire and Rescue Services who arrived on the scene found the one-story building aflame, leading to the immediate concern that there might either be doctors or animals trapped inside.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Two teams operated the extinguishing of the flames, searching at the same time for people and pets. No one was found trapped or injured.

The outside walls of the building were covered in graffiti saying that "Maya Kimchi is an abuser" and "Maya murders dogs."

(credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

"When we arrived we saw a fire burning inside the three-room building," said fireman officer Moshe Bitton, the shift commander in charge of gaining control of the incident. "We broke the door down and immediately began firefighting. When we understood that the location serves the local veterinary clinic, we were worried there may be people or animals trapped inside. We are currently trying to ventilate the place."