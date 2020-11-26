Vilna Gaon 300th anniversary medal presented to President Reuven Rivlin

When interviewed by The Jerusalem Post a year ago, Lithuanian Ambassador Lina Antanaviciene was bubbling with plans for the numerous cultural events that her country was going to host to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Vilna Gaon

Because there are a lot of Litvaks in Israel, and there are even streets that have been called after Litvak immigrants who contributed to the development of the State, the year of the Vilna Gaon was also going to include a bilateral conference in Israel.

The ambassador also made a point when presenting her credentials to President Reuven Rivlin in September 2019 of inviting him to Vilnius for the opening of the year of the Vilna Gaon which was scheduled for April, which had been the month of the Vilna Gaon’s birth.

Rivlin had told her at the time, that she was his ambassador too, as his family had come to Jerusalem from Lithuania in 1809, because some of his forebears had been students of the Vilna Gaon, and had also been distantly related to him.

In the final analysis, due to the pandemic, the Lithuanian authorities had to cancel their plans, and there was no trip to Vilnius for Rivlin, who most definitely would have received a very special red carpet treatment in view of the fact that not only is he the president of Israel, but he also shares some of the DNA of the Vilna Gaon, even though he is not a direct descendant.

For all that, the Lithuanians did not give up on including Rivlin in whatever could be salvaged of the anniversary year, and on Thursday, Antanaviciene presented him with a specially minted Vilna Gaon medal on behalf of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, with whom Rivlin had spoken by phone in April.