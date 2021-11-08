The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man lashes out violently at Laniado Hospital

In the early morning, a patient’s visitor verbally assaulted staff and broke a computer screen in the hospital’s emergency department.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 13:24

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 13:46
Laniado Medical Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Laniado Medical Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A violent incident took place on Monday at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya that the hospital said could have been worse, had the attacker not been stopped by security personnel.
In the early morning, a patient’s visitor verbally abused staff and smashed a computer screen in the hospital’s emergency department. He then lunged forward to attack a nurse but was stopped before by hospital security staff before he could do so.
Two video clips were published by the hospital. One shows a bearded man in a black shirt standing at one of the department’s reception desks shouting at staff. He then yanks a computer screen off the desk and throws it to the ground.
A hospital visitor violently assaulted staff and broke computer screens at Laniado Hospital, Netanya, November 8, 2021. (CREDIT: LANIADO)
A second video shows him running through the department with his arms flailing until he is grabbed by the security guards.
Violence against medical staff is a very serious act,” said Laniado CEO Nadav Chen. “It is not possible for staff members to come to work and provide treatment if they have to fear violent behavior.”
A hospital visitor violently assaulted staff and broke computer screens at Laniado Hospital, Netanya, November 8, 2021. (CREDIT: LANIADO)
Police were called and the incident is under investigation.
“The hospital’s security team prevented the escalation of this event into an even more serious incident,” Chen added. “I call on the police to charge the perpetrator. These acts cannot be allowed to occur.”


Tags violence israeli hospitals assault
