The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Violence in Jerusalem: A city so beloved

Among the first victims of this stressed atmosphere were, not surprisingly, many local dialogue initiatives and shared ventures between Jews and Arabs in the capital.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
MAY 20, 2021 09:28
THERE IS no expectation for Hamas to take action regarding the life of Palestinians in Jerusalem (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
THERE IS no expectation for Hamas to take action regarding the life of Palestinians in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
'How fragile we are,” sings Sting in his famous song, and how fitting those words are in describing the situation in Jerusalem this past week.
Winds of folly, waves of hatred and a blackout of sensibilities shared by both sides help define the situation on the ground right now. Yet what is more disturbing is that nobody can make a serious prediction as to what we are going to face in the coming days and weeks.
“The work of years, to create a space for coexistence, in which people from the Jewish and the Arab side can express themselves and still hold a genuine dialogue between them, is on the verge of total loss,” an Arab resident of the Abu Tor neighborhood who has been severely hit by the hatred and violence of this period told me this week.
The reasons offered as to what led us all into this awful situation are widespread and differ greatly: Ramadan, a traditionally tense period; the police, whose actions many on both sides have condemned as irresponsible; the Palestinian Authority elections that were canceled; changes in security at the Damascus Gate – all of these are likely valid factors, yet there are many more.
Certainly there is at least one more. Hagai Agmon-Snir, until recently the CEO of the Jerusalem Intercultural Center on Mount Zion and an expert in understanding both the official and underground feelings of the city’s Arab sector, says the impact of this last year’s pandemic has to be taken into account when trying to understand what went wrong so suddenly. The loss of income for Arabs has been much greater than in the Jewish sector, and there is much less hope there for any improvement soon. 
“The frustration over more than a year without a job or any income creates an explosive atmosphere which is so easy to flare up,” Agmon-Snir says. “It raises xenophobic feelings and anger. And with these feelings, it is very easy to take to violence in the streets.”
As to the bolstering of Hamas’s reputation because of these trends, one could easily sense a feeling of solidarity on social media between Jerusalem Arabs and Gazans. However, there was little sense that Hamas would be taking direct action regarding the life of the Palestinians in the city. For Arab Jerusalemites – the Mikdasin as they call themselves – who for years have felt they had become the orphans of the Palestinian cause, it was like balm on a wound to hear that Palestinians in Gaza care and think about them. This rings true even if they all know that practically speaking, Hamas cannot do anything to improve their lives, and despite the deadly violence that has ensued.
Among the first victims of this stressed atmosphere were, not surprisingly, many local dialogue initiatives and shared ventures between Jews and Arabs in the capital.
“It will take time,” notes a resident of E-Tur, another neighborhood that witnessed a shocking rise in violence. “Now they have damaged the light rail, but soon they will realize that if the train does not stop in their neighborhood, it will be their parents who will suffer when they don’t have easy transportation to work. It will take time, but things will be back to normal, like in previous times.”
Mayor Moshe Lion, who has pushed for a significant change in municipal actions toward Arab residents, says he is convinced the situation will return to some semblance of normalcy. 
“We are doing the utmost to bring things back to normal and calm the atmosphere,” says Lion, adding, “I personally am involved in this, and meanwhile, I keep all my contacts with the Arab residents; I talk with them, I meet them here. I cannot tell you for sure that everything will be back as it was, but we are working hard to reach that. Time will tell.”


Tags Jerusalem violence Israelis arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by