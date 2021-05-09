‘We feel betrayed,’ doctors say ahead of health system strike

“This strike is about the attitude of the Finance Ministry towards the health care system of Israel,” Israel Medical Association president, Dr. Zeev Feldman, told The Jerusalem Post. “There is an imminent threat that some 600 physicians who joined our system during the corona year will be removed.”

“The strike is about our ability to provide reasonable care for our patients,” he added.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Israel health care system was already facing a high level of pressure. According to the most recent available data, dating back to 2018, Israel had only 3.2 doctors per 1,000 citizens – while the OECD average stood at 3.5.

The OECD or Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development provides internationally recognized standards and gathers data to monitor and create policies and best practices.

The number of nurses in Israel also remains well under the OECD average – 5 per 1,000 people compared to 9 per 1,000 people. Currently there are also some 1,600 nurse whose contracts are not expected to be renewed.

“Our normal has been abnormal for many years, we have not hired enough physicians to address the population growth and healthcare system is small for the Israeli population,” Feldman added. “We can see it in the number of hospital beds, and in the fact that many patients are lying in the corridors, and in the 80% increase in the waiting time for a specialist from the healthcare providers. Wherever you are looking in our system you see neglect.”

“While the corona patients disappeared, all our internal medicine wards, pediatric wards and emergency rooms are full,” he added. “We need those 600 doctors.”

“The contribution and the dedication of the healthcare people care professionals to the Israeli people have already been forgotten, in many ways we feel betrayed,” Prof. Arnon Afek, deputy director of the Sheba Medical Center told the Post. “They are so short sighted. They don't understand the necessity of these early healthcare system. What we need is not for us, we are not asking for a pay raise. It is for new positions in the most crucial departments.”

Afek explained that more than 30 of the 600 new positions were assigned at Sheba, and most of the doctors hired were new graduates who started their residency and cannot be fired in any case.

If starting June 30, where the funding ends, the budget is not renewed, the hospital will not be able to hire new personnel when a physician retires or leaves, leaving crucial positions uncovered.

On Monday, hospitals, clinics and all civilian healthcare facilities are expected to operate in holiday mode, just for emergencies, while non-essential treatments will be postponed.

A dedicated committee will decide about special borderline cases.

“I want to apologize before the public for the inconvenience. The strike however is for them and for the healthcare we can provide,” Afek concluded. “I’m sorry that some people have such a short memory.”