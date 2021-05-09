The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘We feel betrayed,’ doctors say ahead of health system strike

“This strike is about the attitude of the Finance Ministry towards the health care system of Israel,” Israel Medical Association president, Dr. Zeev Feldman, told The Jerusalem Post.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 9, 2021 18:54
DOCTORS at the Galilee Medical Center treat a patient infected with coronavirus on Wednesday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
DOCTORS at the Galilee Medical Center treat a patient infected with coronavirus on Wednesday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The entire Israeli health system is going to strike on Monday to protest against the decision of the government to cut the funding for the new personnel hired to fight against the pandemic disease.
“This strike is about the attitude of the Finance Ministry towards the health care system of Israel,” Israel Medical Association president, Dr. Zeev Feldman, told The Jerusalem Post. “There is an imminent threat that some 600 physicians who joined our system during the corona year will be removed.”
“The strike is about our ability to provide reasonable care for our patients,” he added.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Israel health care system was already facing a high level of pressure. According to the most recent available data, dating back to 2018, Israel had only 3.2 doctors per 1,000 citizens – while the OECD average stood at 3.5.
The OECD or Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development provides internationally recognized standards and gathers data to monitor and create policies and best practices.
The number of nurses in Israel also remains well under the OECD average – 5 per 1,000 people compared to 9 per 1,000 people. Currently there are also some 1,600 nurse whose contracts are not expected to be renewed.
“Our normal has been abnormal for many years, we have not hired enough physicians to address the population growth and healthcare system is small for the Israeli population,” Feldman added. “We can see it in the number of hospital beds, and in the fact that many patients are lying in the corridors, and in the 80% increase in the waiting time for a specialist from the healthcare providers. Wherever you are looking in our system you see neglect.”
“While the corona patients disappeared, all our internal medicine wards, pediatric wards and emergency rooms are full,” he added. “We need those 600 doctors.”
“The contribution and the dedication of the healthcare people care professionals to the Israeli people have already been forgotten, in many ways we feel betrayed,” Prof. Arnon Afek, deputy director of the Sheba Medical Center told the Post. “They are so short sighted. They don't understand the necessity of these early healthcare system. What we need is not for us, we are not asking for a pay raise. It is for new positions in the most crucial departments.”
Afek explained that more than 30 of the 600 new positions were assigned at Sheba, and most of the doctors hired were new graduates who started their residency and cannot be fired in any case.
If starting June 30, where the funding ends, the budget is not renewed, the hospital will not be able to hire new personnel when a physician retires or leaves, leaving crucial positions uncovered.
On Monday, hospitals, clinics and all civilian healthcare facilities are expected to operate in  holiday mode, just for emergencies, while non-essential treatments will be postponed.
A dedicated committee will decide about special borderline cases.
“I want to apologize before the public for the inconvenience. The strike however is for them and for the healthcare we can provide,” Afek concluded. “I’m sorry that some people have such a short memory.”


Tags health strike doctor Health Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

After Meron, Israel needs a culture of true accountability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Amotz Asa-El

The Mount Meron tragedy is the ultra-Orthodox's Chernobyl disaster

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by