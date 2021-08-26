The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Western Wall plaza to be split into capsules for slichot

Up to 10,000 worshipers will be allowed into the Western Wall plaza at a time, divided into capsules in accordance with coronavirus guidelines, for slichot services.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 08:51
Western Wall on the first day after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Western Wall on the first day after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The Western Wall plaza will be split into a number of capsules starting on Thursday in order to follow Health Ministry coronavirus guidelines, as thousands of worshippers plan to visit the site for the slichot prayers leading up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
Worshippers are required to wear masks at the site and are asked to listen to instructions by ushers.
Up to 10,000 worshipers will be allowed into the plaza at a time, divided into the capsules. The Western Wall Heritage Foundation asked worshipers to arrive in the early evening and to come in the early days of the slichot period instead of just at the end, in order to avoid overcrowding and protect the health and safety of all visitors.
A Jewish worshipper blows a Shofar as he takes part in Slichot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, 2017 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) A Jewish worshipper blows a Shofar as he takes part in Slichot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, 2017 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
If overcrowding occurs, the entries to the Old City and the Western Wall will be closed. Visitors must listen to the instructions of Israel Police and should keep an eye on changes in the routes leading to the Western Wall.
All of the slichot services will be live streamed at www.thekotel.org.
Slichot services will be held starting at midnight on the following dates:
-Thursday, 18 Elul, August 26, 2021
-Sunday, 21 Elul, August 29, 2021
-Monday, 22, Elul, August 30, 2021
-Tuesday, 23 Elul, August 31, 2021
-Wednesday, 24 Elul, September 1, 2021
-Thursday, 25 Elul, September 2, 2021
-Saturday night, 27 Elul, September 4, 2021
-Sunday, 28 Elul, September 5, 2021
-Monday, 29 Elul, Erev Rosh Hashana, September 6, 2021
-Thursday, 3 Tishrei, September 9, 2021
-Saturday night, 5 Tishrei, September 11, 2021
-Sunday, 6 Tishrei, September 12, 2021
-Monday, 7 Tishrei, September 13, 2021
-Tuesday, 8 Tishrei, Erev Yom Kippur, September 14, 2021


Tags Western Wall Yom Kippur rosh hashanah slichot high holidays Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Jabless and jobless: What being an anti-vaxxer in Israel should cost - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by