Western Wall plaza to be split into capsules for slichot

The Western Wall plaza will be split into a number of capsules starting on Thursday in order to follow Health Ministry coronavirus guidelines, as thousands of worshippers plan to visit the site for the slichot prayers leading up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Worshippers are required to wear masks at the site and are asked to listen to instructions by ushers.

Up to 10,000 worshipers will be allowed into the plaza at a time, divided into the capsules. The Western Wall Heritage Foundation asked worshipers to arrive in the early evening and to come in the early days of the slichot period instead of just at the end, in order to avoid overcrowding and protect the health and safety of all visitors.

A Jewish worshipper blows a Shofar as he takes part in Slichot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, 2017 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

If overcrowding occurs, the entries to the Old City and the Western Wall will be closed. Visitors must listen to the instructions of Israel Police and should keep an eye on changes in the routes leading to the Western Wall

All of the slichot services will be live streamed at www.thekotel.org

Slichot services will be held starting at midnight on the following dates:

-Thursday, 18 Elul, August 26, 2021

-Sunday, 21 Elul, August 29, 2021

-Monday, 22, Elul, August 30, 2021

-Tuesday, 23 Elul, August 31, 2021

-Wednesday, 24 Elul, September 1, 2021

-Thursday, 25 Elul, September 2, 2021

-Saturday night, 27 Elul, September 4, 2021

-Sunday, 28 Elul, September 5, 2021

-Monday, 29 Elul, Erev Rosh Hashana, September 6, 2021

-Thursday, 3 Tishrei, September 9, 2021

-Saturday night, 5 Tishrei, September 11, 2021

-Sunday, 6 Tishrei, September 12, 2021

-Monday, 7 Tishrei, September 13, 2021

-Tuesday, 8 Tishrei, Erev Yom Kippur, September 14, 2021