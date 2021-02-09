The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What if suspect who broke into IAF base was a terrorist - analysis

A suspect, in an attempt to escape a police chase, broke into the Nevatim Air Force Base near Beersheba.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 19:47
An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba (photo credit: IDF)
An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
(photo credit: IDF)
A worrying course of events – that luckily ended with no harm or damage – occurred in the night between Monday and Tuesday.
A suspect, in an attempt to escape a police chase, broke into the Nevatim Air Force Base near Beersheba.
The suspect noticed that a gate was open, and took advantage of the situation to infiltrate the base – driving at the speed of approximately 100 kph. He then abandoned the vehicle after its wheels were punctured by spikes and began escaping on foot.
The police car chasing the suspect was let inside the base right after him.
Police helicopters, scouts, the Air Force defense unit, and other forces were later launched to assist the search, as the suspect ran along the fence of the base.
According to an IAF initial investigation, after approximately eight minutes inside the base, the suspect managed to climb the 4.5 m. fence and escape. It said that his headphones and pieces of his clothes were found on the barbed-wire fence.
Nevatim is considered to be one of the biggest IDF bases, its size is as big as a city.
It is home to families of Air Force personnel, and there are two F35 squadrons – the most advanced fighter jet in the IAF – operating from this base.
What would have happened if it was a terrorist?
The IDF said that during the entire event, there was no threat to either the IAF equipment or personnel and their families.
They said that in order to get close to either of them, it would take him around 20 minutes of running.
After the event was over, the IDF said that it will “study the incident and will learn the lessons it should learn.”
It seems like one of the major lessons it should learn is how to tighten its relations with the Israel Police.
The guards at the gate of Nevatim were not aware of the police chase, and such cooperation might have prevented or made it easier to finish the event.
Recently, there are more and more reports on infiltration into IDF bases. In other incidents, according to reports, ammunition and equipment are stolen.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz rightfully labeled the incident as a “lack of governance.”
After stressing the importance of the cooperation between the army and the police, Gantz said that “this phenomenon of breaking into [military bases] in the south is unacceptable, and we should determine our combat against it.”
This lack of governance should be addressed – as soon as possible.


Tags IAF IDF Israeli Air Force Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Gideon Sa'ar: Less Superman, more Clark Kent

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by