What if suspect who broke into IAF base was a terrorist - analysis

A worrying course of events – that luckily ended with no harm or damage – occurred in the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The suspect noticed that a gate was open, and took advantage of the situation to infiltrate the base – driving at the speed of approximately 100 kph. He then abandoned the vehicle after its wheels were punctured by spikes and began escaping on foot.

The police car chasing the suspect was let inside the base right after him.

Police helicopters, scouts, the Air Force defense unit, and other forces were later launched to assist the search, as the suspect ran along the fence of the base.

According to an IAF initial investigation, after approximately eight minutes inside the base, the suspect managed to climb the 4.5 m. fence and escape. It said that his headphones and pieces of his clothes were found on the barbed-wire fence.

Nevatim is considered to be one of the biggest IDF bases, its size is as big as a city.

It is home to families of Air Force personnel, and there are two F35 squadrons – the most advanced fighter jet in the IAF – operating from this base.

What would have happened if it was a terrorist?

The IDF said that during the entire event, there was no threat to either the IAF equipment or personnel and their families.

They said that in order to get close to either of them, it would take him around 20 minutes of running.

After the event was over, the IDF said that it will “study the incident and will learn the lessons it should learn.”

It seems like one of the major lessons it should learn is how to tighten its relations with the Israel Police.

The guards at the gate of Nevatim were not aware of the police chase, and such cooperation might have prevented or made it easier to finish the event.

Recently, there are more and more reports on infiltration into IDF bases. In other incidents, according to reports, ammunition and equipment are stolen.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz rightfully labeled the incident as a “lack of governance.”

After stressing the importance of the cooperation between the army and the police, Gantz said that “this phenomenon of breaking into [military bases] in the south is unacceptable, and we should determine our combat against it.”

This lack of governance should be addressed – as soon as possible.