Best places to raise your family: Where does Israel rank?

The travel website Asher & Lyric released a list ranking the best OECD countries to raise a family on Tuesday, with Israel being listed as number 26 in the rankings.The top-five listed countries were all European nations: Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg. "Not surprisingly, all the Scandinavian countries ranked very well for raising a family. Out of the 35 countries included in our analysis, Iceland narrowly beat Norway to claim the #1 spot on the list," Asher & Lyric wrote in their review. "Iceland achieved top-10 rankings in all categories and was #1 in safety."The rankings were based off of six categories consisting of 30 different factors - safety, happiness, cost, health, education and time off given from work - compiled through different recognized NGO indexes, polls, publicized government statistics as well as OECD data (i.e. Gallup polls, the Global Peace Index, the Human Freedom Index, the World Happiness Index, and recognized organizations such as the CIA, UNICEF, etc.).For each category - Iceland ranked highest in safety, Denmark won the happiness category, Sweden took cost, Finland's healthcare system is second to none, Slovenia boasts the most well-educated citizens and Luxembourg allows the most time off from work whether for sick leave or maternal leave.Israel ranked number 26th on the list out of the 35 ranked countries, and earned an overall letter grade of a C. This is mainly in part due to Israel receiving an F in both safety and education - with Israel being ranked the fourth worst in safety and second worst in education behind Mexico."Out of the 35 countries that were included in our analysis, Mexico ranked the for raising a family," said Asher & Lyric. "Mexico earned grades of F in all six categories that we reviewed. The US was not that far behind Mexico with the worst rankings for both cost and time."Safety rankings are based off of the homicide rate per 100,000 people, the Law and Order index which ranks people's sense of security, the Global Peace Index which takes into account ongoing regional conflicts, the number of school shootings per year which is zero in Israel as well as human rights scores in which Israel possesses a negative rating.The education rankings were compiled using the enrollment rate among students from high-school until college as well as the reading, math and science proficiency ratings among 15-year-olds who were raised in the country. The list states that only 21.5% of Israelis apply to college following their military or national service, which would be around the age of 20-21. According to the data, only two-thirds of students remain enrolled in high school through graduation - and the educational proficiency of those students who stay are sub-par compared to other OECD countries.Listed below are the complete rankings:1.) Iceland
2.) Norway
3.) Sweden
4.) Finland
5.) Luxembourg
6.) Denmark
7.) Germany
8.) Austria
9.) Belgium
10.) Czech Republic
11.) Netherlands
12.) Portugal
13.) France
14.) Australia
15.) Slovenia
16.) Ireland
17.) Spain
18.) New Zealand
19.) Canada
20.) Poland
21.) Hungary
22.) Switzerland
23.) United Kingdom
24.) Italy
25.) Japan
26.) Israel
27.) Slovak Republic
28.) Korea
29.) Greece
30.) Romania
31.) Bulgaria
32.) Turkey
33.) Chile
34.) United States
35.) Mexico
2.) Norway
3.) Sweden
4.) Finland
5.) Luxembourg
6.) Denmark
7.) Germany
8.) Austria
9.) Belgium
10.) Czech Republic
11.) Netherlands
12.) Portugal
13.) France
14.) Australia
15.) Slovenia
16.) Ireland
17.) Spain
18.) New Zealand
19.) Canada
20.) Poland
21.) Hungary
22.) Switzerland
23.) United Kingdom
24.) Italy
25.) Japan
26.) Israel
27.) Slovak Republic
28.) Korea
29.) Greece
30.) Romania
31.) Bulgaria
32.) Turkey
33.) Chile
34.) United States
35.) Mexico