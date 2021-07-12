The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yair Lapid: Europe must recognize Israel is under attack

The foreign minister pointed out that Iran backs Hezbollah north of Israel and Hamas in Gaza, to Israel’s South.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 12, 2021 19:00
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen speaking to European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2021.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen speaking to European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: EUROPEAN UNION)
Europe must remember that Israel is under constant threat from Iran when it criticizes Israel, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said before EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.
“I accept that part of our dialogue is a moral judgment,” Lapid said. “I want to hear your opinions with an open mind. But it is not too much to expect that this dialogue will take into consideration that my home is under attack.”
Lapid called Iran “the number-one exporter of terrorism in the world, which never gave up on its ambition to attain a nuclear weapon and never hid who its target is for that weapon: Us. Israel.”
The foreign minister pointed out that Iran backs Hezbollah north of Israel and Hamas in Gaza, to Israel’s south. Hamas uses Gazans as human shields, he added, but that “does not exempt us from the responsibility to always try to minimize harm to civilians.”
EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell invited Lapid to speak before the Foreign Affairs Council, making him the first Israeli to address the forum that determines the EU’s foreign policy since Tzipi Livni did so over a decade ago.
Lapid called to recalibrate relations between Israel and the EU; a new start with a new government.
He touted the values Israel and the EU share: “human rights, rights for the LGBT community, a commitment to the basic components of democracy: a free press, independent judiciary, a strong civil society and freedom of religion,” as well as “fighting together against climate change, international terrorism, racism and extremism.”
“I believe in the life force of liberal democracy,” Lapid said. “In their economic force. In the force of their ideas to create a better world. Optimism is political power. I want to work together on that, on the chance for a better future.”
Lapid praised the Abraham Accords, and expressed hope that, after inaugurating Israel’s Embassy to the United Arab Emirates two weeks ago, in the coming weeks and months he will do the same in Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid cutting the ribbon to the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi with Emirati Culture and Youth Minister Noura Al Kaabi, June 29, 2021. (Credit SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)Foreign Minister Yair Lapid cutting the ribbon to the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi with Emirati Culture and Youth Minister Noura Al Kaabi, June 29, 2021. (Credit SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
“Something good is happening between us and the moderates in the Arab world. I want to broaden the circle of peace to additional states,” he said.
Israel would like that circle to include the Palestinians, as well, Lapid said, expressing support for a two-state solution.
“Unfortunately,” the foreign minister added, “there is no possibility at the moment. There is one thing we need to remember. If there will be a Palestinian state, it needs to be a peace-seeking democracy.
“You cannot ask us to build with our own hands another threat to our lives,” Lapid said.
What can be done now is to ensure steps taken now do not prevent peace in the future, and to improve the Palestinians’ lives, the foreign minister said, saying he is in favor of “everything humanitarian…everything that builds the Palestinian economy.”
Among Lapid’s goals for the visit were to push for the Israel-EU Association Council to reconvene. The Association Council is meant to ensure dialogue and improved ties between the parties, and has not met since 2012, with some member states blocking it in protest over Operation Protective Edge in 2014, then settlements and other policies towards the Palestinians. Borrell has been in favor of restarting it for nearly a year.
Lapid also seeks to advance new Israel-EU partnerships, like having Israel join the 1.46 billion Euro Creative Europe culture and arts program, EuroPol for policing and security, and ensuring that negotiations over Horizon Europe, the scientific research program Israel has long participated in, go well.
Lapid met with Borrell one-on-one on Sunday, and they discussed EU-Israel bilateral ties. The Foreign Ministry’s statement on the meeting emphasized talks about economic ties.
“They discussed the importance of enhancing EU-Israel relations and considered how to address together existing challenges in order to achieve this common goal,” an EU statement said.
They also spoke about “how the dialogue with the Palestinians can be moved forward.”
Lapid then met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le-Drian, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag, and Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek.
Lapid met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of his meeting with the FAC, and invited him to visit Israel.
The foreign minister said Israel seeks to deepen its cooperation with NATO in intelligence, cybersecurity, missile defense and other areas, and told Stoltenberg that Israel and NATO share values and a view of broad challenges and threats.


