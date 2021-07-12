Yair Lapid: Europe must recognize Israel is under attack

Europe must remember that Israel is under constant threat from Iran when it criticizes Israel, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said before EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

“I accept that part of our dialogue is a moral judgment,” Lapid said. “I want to hear your opinions with an open mind. But it is not too much to expect that this dialogue will take into consideration that my home is under attack.”

Lapid called Iran “the number-one exporter of terrorism in the world, which never gave up on its ambition to attain a nuclear weapon and never hid who its target is for that weapon: Us. Israel.”

The foreign minister pointed out that Iran backs Hezbollah north of Israel and Hamas in Gaza, to Israel’s south. Hamas uses Gazans as human shields, he added, but that “does not exempt us from the responsibility to always try to minimize harm to civilians.”

EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell invited Lapid to speak before the Foreign Affairs Council, making him the first Israeli to address the forum that determines the EU’s foreign policy since Tzipi Livni did so over a decade ago.

Lapid called to recalibrate relations between Israel and the EU; a new start with a new government.

He touted the values Israel and the EU share: “human rights, rights for the LGBT community, a commitment to the basic components of democracy: a free press, independent judiciary, a strong civil society and freedom of religion,” as well as “fighting together against climate change, international terrorism, racism and extremism.”

“I believe in the life force of liberal democracy,” Lapid said. “In their economic force. In the force of their ideas to create a better world. Optimism is political power. I want to work together on that, on the chance for a better future.”

Lapid praised the Abraham Accords, and expressed hope that, after inaugurating Israel’s Embassy to the United Arab Emirates two weeks ago, in the coming weeks and months he will do the same in Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid cutting the ribbon to the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi with Emirati Culture and Youth Minister Noura Al Kaabi, June 29, 2021. (Credit SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)