Yair Netanyahu in trouble after calling on people to stalk protesters

Yair Netanyahu was summoned to the Jerusalem Magistrate Court after posting a message on Twitter calling on his followers to gather outside of the homes of protesters.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 31, 2020 20:42
Yair Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yair Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's second son, Yair Netanyahu, 29, was summoned to the Jerusalem Magistrate Court after posting a message on Twitter calling on his followers to gather outside the homes of protesters, N12 reported on Friday evening.
Yair's tweet came amid ongoing protests taking place nearly every day outside of the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem, during which protesters have demanded that his father, who faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and receiving bribes, resign immediately.
"I'm inviting everyone to come protest, day and night (the High Court said it's OK,) outside the homes of those people who've been responsible for organizing the anarchy across our country in the past few weeks," Yair tweeted on Thursday.
His tweet was referring to managers of the "Crime Minister" organization that has been leading the protests against the prime minister. Yair went as far as posting personal details of several of the protests' organizers, including their full names, phone numbers and addresses.

Several of the people whose information was made public reported receiving threats following Yair's tweet.
Yair and organizers of the protesters who were mentioned in his tweet were summoned to the Jerusalem Magistrate Court for a discussion that will examine the possibility of issuing a restraining order against Yair. The discussion is planned to take place next week, Sunday, at 11:00 a.m. 
Known for zealously defending his father on social media, Yair often publishes controversial tweets that cause an uproar and draw public criticism.
Earlier this week Yair received backlash after sharing a meme of the Hindu Goddess Durga on Twitter, with the face of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and prosecutor Liat Ben Ari, in relation to the ongoing corruption case against his father. The caption of the meme read in Hebrew, “know your place you despicable people.” Indians who were offended by the tweet were outraged, and Yair quickly issued an apology.


