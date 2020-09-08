Yair Netanyahu sued for NIS 1 million by Wexner fellows

A group of 75 graduates of the Wexner Israel Fellowship at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government filed an NIS 1 million defamation lawsuit on Tuesday morning against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu.The lawsuit, filed in the Herzliya Magistrate's Court, complained about Netanyahu calling the approximately 500 graduates a “cult of pedophiles” and demanding legislation that would ban any of the graduates of the fellowship from serving in Israel’s civil service. The graduates who filed the lawsuit include prominent IDF officers, lawyers and journalists. The list includes former state prosecutor Moshe Lador, Maj-Gen. (Res.) Noam Tibon, former Military Intelligence chief Maj-Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin, Colonel (Res.) Eran Lerman and Channel 13 defense analyst Alon Ben-David.
Yair Netanyahu responded through his family's spokesman Ofer Golan: "Such ridiculous and delusional lawsuits aimed at silencing Yair are not worthy of even a yawn."