Yamina jumps to 21 seats, Likud leads with 31 seats - poll

Likud would still lead in elections with 31 seats, while Yesh Atid would trail Yamina with 18 seats.

The Joint List would follow Yesh Atid with 13 seats, followed by Blue and White with 11 seats, Shas and UTJ with seven seats each, and Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz with six seats each.

The right-wing bloc would hold 66 seats with Yamina, the left-wing bloc would hold 48 seats with the Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu would hold six seats.

Labor, Dereh Eretz and Bayit Yehudi would not pass the electoral threshold according to the poll.

When asked who would be the best prime minister, 32% of respondents replied that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be the best option, 27% said they didn't know and 18% said that Bennett would be the best leader.

Some 65% of respondents told Channel 13 that they are not satisfied with Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis, while 21% said that they were relatively satisfied and only 9% were completely satisfied. Some 5% replied that they weren't sure.

Some 68% of respondents believe that Netanyahu bowed to the demands of the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties, while 20% believe that he "made sound decisions regardless of haredi pressure and 10% are unsure.

When asked whether they would follow the law if a national lockdown was declared, 64% said that they would, 9% said that they would listen to the rules except for those regarding family celebrations and holiday meals, 13% said that they would only follow part of the rules and 9% said that they would not listen to the rules at all. Some 5% replied that they were unsure.

Concerning coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu , 45% of respondents stated that he should continue in his position, while 34% believe that he should quit. Some 21% replied that they were unsure.

