Netanyahu: We will move forward with annexation in July

Israel must seize the opportunity to apply its laws to parts of the West Bank in July, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Likud faction meeting on Monday.“For the first time since 1948, there is a historic opportunity to apply sovereignty in an agreed-upon fashion, as a diplomatic, sovereign act of the State of Israel in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu said. “This is an opportunity that should not be missed.” Netanyahu told Likud MKs that he has “a goal date in July, and we won’t change it.”The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White stipulates that July 1 is the earliest date at which Netanyahu can bring settlement annexation to a vote.Netanyahu’s comments were likely a response to opposition to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan from the Israeli Right, especially the Yesha Council.Yesha Council director-general Yigal Dilmoni said the US has rejected attempts by the settler leadership to modify Trump’s annexation map to Israel of 30% of the West Bank.US and Israeli officials are now in the middle of mapping out that territory in Area C, which will compose that 30%. But an initial map of the territory, which includes all the West Bank settlements, was already published with the Trump peace plan in January.“We asked the Prime Minister’s Office if we could be part of the mapping,” Dilmoni said. The request was refused, but the Prime Minister's Office said that it would accept materials from Yesha with regard to the plan, Dilmoni said.Once the material was submitted, they were told that the US would not accept their input and that “there would be no changes to the map,” Dilmoni said. An American source with knowledge of the mapping committee would not confirm or deny the Yesha Council’s claim.The purpose of the mapping committee is to make the plan’s map “less conceptual and more factual,” the source said.The Yesha Council has since embarked on a campaign against the map that has included meeting with as many Knesset members and ministers as possible in order to sway them to support sovereignty of 30% of Area C, but not under Trump’s terms. After some of the meetings, parliamentarians have posted photos of the maps and pictures of Yesha representatives speaking with the MKs.At issue in particular is the settler concern that the map creates a burdensome traffic pattern that blocks setters form major urban centers. It is also concerned that there are hidden details in the plan that would create de facto building freezes and lead to the destruction of at least 15 settlements.Under the Trump plan, those settlements would be transformed into enclaves within a future Palestinian state, with only one exit pattern and no room to expand the communities boundaries.The Yesha Council has also opposed the portion of the plan that calls for a Palestinian state. Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked posted after her meeting with Yesha that Yamina has also opposed the Trump peace plan and had also asked to be part of the mapping process. After the meeting, Shaked tweeted, Netanyahu “refused us [Yamina] access to the mapping committee. Even Yesha he rejected. It appears that the map, is the American map without any changes by settlement representatives.”According to Kan News Netanyahu spoke in support of sovereignty at the Likud faction meeting stating: “For the first time since 1948 there is a historic opportunity to apply sovereignty in an agreed upon fashion [with the US], as a diplomatic sovereign act of the Israel in Judea and Samaria. This is an opportunity that should not be missed.No all settler leaders agree with the Yesha Council and an opposition movement has formed in favor of the Trump plan spearheaded by Efrat Council head Oded Revivi, who was the former Yesha foreign envoy.His community of Efrat is among those that would not be harmed by the Trump map.Revivi has argued that Israel should accept the Trump plan in the same way that its pre-state leadership accepted the 1947 UN partition plan, even though it did not like all the details of the plan."The current US government is the most friendly administration to Israel that we have ever witnessed. The evidence for this is that they have moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem, they have cancelled agreements with Iran, they have recognized the rights of Jews in Judea and Samaria, and they have recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights,” Revivi said.“It is the responsibility of the settlers to hold open discourse with the US government. To create such discourse, one must be respectful and avoid phrases like 'they tricked us.' I believe in open discourse. I believe in the attentive ear of the ambassador and the White House. And I call on the leadership of the Yesha Council to believe in it and to act accordingly,” he added.Earlier in the day, Likud MK Avi Dichter visited the Binyamin Region of the West and Bank and called for the application of sovereignty over West Bank settlements.“There is no difference between Herzliya and [the settlements of] Shiloh and Amichai: Sovereignty must be applied,” said Dichter, a former Internal Security minister and director of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Service).Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz, who hosted Dichter, told him, “We must safeguard the settlements, and they in turn will safeguard us.”Ganz found a sympathetic ear when he discussed the matter with Dichter during his visit.“I understand well the concerns regarding [US President Donald] Trump’s Deal of the Century,” Dichter said.The map “justifiably alarms the regional council heads and members of those in the settlements,” he said.The Palestinian Authority can not be a trusted partner when it comes to the West Bank, Dichter said, adding that he has come to this view after observing the PA’s relations with Israel over the last three decades.Since it’s not possible to advance with the PA, “sovereignty should be applied” on people and territory in the West Bank, he said.Ganz said: “We told Dichter that we expect all those who support the settlements... not to any have recognition of a Palestinian state, theoretical or otherwise.”The settler leader told Dichter he was concerned about the secret maps Israeli and US officials were drawing up with regard to sovereignty and warned against the placement of settlements within small enclaves that would choke them.Israel must not repeat the mistake it made with the 2005 Gaza withdrawal, in which it abandoned territory to the Palestinians, Ganz said.