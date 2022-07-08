Rami Levy launches flagship branch in Beersheba

Rami Levy on Thursday launched its flagship branch in Beersheba in the Big complex, with an area of ​​approximately 3,300 sq.m.

“The new branch in the Big complex will include a wide range of products, fresh meat delicacies, fresh fish and cheeses from all well-known brands and of course thousands of products from the chain’s private label - giving the customer a quality shopping experience and savings of tens of percent on every purchase,” said chain owner Rami Levy.

Rami Levy and Rabbi Nachum Cohen open flagship supermarket in Beersheba (credit: Rami Levy)

“Residents of Beersheba and the surrounding area will enjoy a shopping experience and huge savings in their shopping cart,” he concluded.

The supermarket is an “innovative, spacious and fully accessible” branch, according to the company, with plenty of underground parking. The branch will employ about 180 employees.

Levy with Rabbi Nachum Cohen, the chain’s rabbi, put a mezuzah in the doorway of the branch to mark its opening.The rabbi congratulated Levy and the staff, and wished them and the branch success, along with all the management staff and all the chain’s customers. At the end of the ceremony, a hasidic dance was performed.

During the initial period of the new branch, the chain will offer hundreds of promotions in all departments and significant discounts on a variety of thousands of products that claims to give the customer the cheapest shopping cart in the Beersheba area and the surrounding region.