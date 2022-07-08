The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rami Levy launches flagship branch in Beersheba

Chain owner Rami Levy with Rabbi Nachum Cohen, the chain’s rabbi, put a mezuzah in the doorway of the branch to mark its opening.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2022 01:08

Updated: JULY 8, 2022 01:09
Rami Levy and Rabbi Nachum Cohen open flagship supermarket in Beersheba (photo credit: Rami Levy)
Rami Levy and Rabbi Nachum Cohen open flagship supermarket in Beersheba
(photo credit: Rami Levy)

Rami Levy on Thursday launched its flagship branch in Beersheba in the Big complex, with an area of ​​approximately 3,300 sq.m.

“The new branch in the Big complex will include a wide range of products, fresh meat delicacies, fresh fish and cheeses from all well-known brands and of course thousands of products from the chain’s private label - giving the customer a quality shopping experience and savings of tens of percent on every purchase,” said chain owner Rami Levy.

Rami Levy and Rabbi Nachum Cohen open flagship supermarket in Beersheba (credit: Rami Levy) Rami Levy and Rabbi Nachum Cohen open flagship supermarket in Beersheba (credit: Rami Levy)

“Residents of Beersheba and the surrounding area will enjoy a shopping experience and huge savings in their shopping cart,” he concluded.

The supermarket is an “innovative, spacious and fully accessible” branch, according to the company, with plenty of underground parking. The branch will employ about 180 employees.

Levy with Rabbi Nachum Cohen, the chain’s rabbi, put a mezuzah in the doorway of the branch to mark its opening.The rabbi congratulated Levy and the staff, and wished them and the branch success, along with all the management staff and all the chain’s customers. At the end of the ceremony, a hasidic dance was performed.

“Residents of Beersheba and the surrounding area will enjoy a shopping experience and huge savings in their shopping cart."

Rami Levy

During the initial period of the new branch, the chain will offer hundreds of promotions in all departments and significant discounts on a variety of thousands of products that claims to give the customer the cheapest shopping cart in the Beersheba area and the surrounding region.



Tags business beersheba rami levy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by