70-year-old man indicted over murder of daughter-in-law's father

According to the indictment, the suspect "did not accept that the wife wanted to separate from his son" and even threatened her father before the murder.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 10, 2022 14:47

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 14:49
A man, suspected of murdering a 60-year-old man yesterday in Ramat Gan, arrives for a court hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on June 19, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A man, suspected of murdering a 60-year-old man yesterday in Ramat Gan, arrives for a court hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on June 19, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A man who shot and killed his daughter-in-law's father in Ramat Gan was indicted for murder in aggravated circumstances on Sunday.

According to the indictment, the suspect "did not accept that the wife [the suspect's daughter-in-law] wanted to separate from his son" and even threatened her father, Yossi Yosefia, before the murder.

It further appears that the victim’s daughter left their shared residence prior to the incident and moved into her parents' home with the couple’s young children.

Ten days before the murder, the suspect threatened Yosefia while sending him a message in which he wrote "Congratulations you are praying and in due time. Destroyer of families I swear on my parents' graves. You will pay ..."

"Congratulations you are praying and in due time. Destroyer of families I swear on my parents' graves. You will pay ..."

Murder suspect

On the morning of June 18, the defendant arrived at the victim's home in Ramat Gan, with a gun and ammunition in a bag he had brought with him.

The murder

Arriving at the scene, a dispute developed between the parties - during which the suspect took out a gun from the bag he was carrying and fired six shots at Yosefia, as a result, Yosefia died on the spot.

The MDA team that was called to the scene had to determine his death on the spot, the police were also called to the scene and arrested the suspect.

A man familiar with the details of the family dispute said the suspect in the murder suspected that his grandson was not interested in seeing him because of the bride's father, which is why he was shot. Another tenant of a building said that "this is a normal family. The grandfather who was shot is a good person, it was really surprising and I did not believe he was murdered."

He further shared: "I saw them take him down on a stretcher after the shooting, it's tough. Everyone took it hard, everyone knows who it is, it's an old family, he lived here for a lot of years. Everyone is sad here about what happened, it's a terrible story."



