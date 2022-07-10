The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ex-Israeli undercover agent killed in shooting in Lod - report

The man was supposedly a former undercover operative who survived an assassination attempt 10 years ago * A woman and child were also injured in the incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 00:14

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 00:33
Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel are on the scene of a shooting attack in Lod, Israel, on July 9, 2022. (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel are on the scene of a shooting attack in Lod, Israel, on July 9, 2022.
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

An Israeli-Arab man in his 50s was murdered in a shooting incident Saturday night in the Israeli city of Lod that also saw a woman and child lightly injured, Israeli media reported. The man was reportedly a former undercover operative who had survived a previous assassination attempt against him 10 years ago, according to KAN.

This followed a round of violence that occurred in Israel over the weekend that saw several killed, and is reportedly the fourth murder to occur in Israel's Arab sector since Friday.

The man was shot and severely injured when he and the woman and child were taken by Magen David Adom personnel to Shamir Medical Center for treatment. However, the man was declared dead in the hospital.

The victim was identified by police as being a resident of Tira, an Israeli-Arab city located within the concentration of Arab localities known as the Triangle.

Police also said that the shooting was criminal in nature and that they are investigating accordingly.

Between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire (credit: MDA) Between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire (credit: MDA)

A deadly weekend

This shooting followed a series of violent incidents in Israel over the weekend, with several occurring in the North

On Friday, 30-year-old man, a resident of Arara identified as Rajab Abu Hamad, was shot in Lod.

Later that evening, a 56-year-old man, a resident of Maalot-Tarshiha, was shot dead in the Galilee town of Rama. 

Also Friday, Fathi Shahin, a 32-year-old resident of Tamra, in Zarzir, was shot dead. The background to the incident is also most likely a conflict between criminals.

Early on Saturday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was found in Tiberias with stab wounds across multiple parts of his body.

Shortly after, between the villages of Dvoria and Shibli in the Lower Galilee, a 21-year-old man was seriously injured by gunfire, and a 71-year-old suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story

Roman Meitav contributed to this report



