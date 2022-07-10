The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Settler leader Elhayani resigns as head of Yesha Council

Elhayani who is a member of the New Hope party published his resignation notice as that party appeared poised to merge with the Blue and White.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 17:54

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 17:59
David Elhayani, Yesha Council chairman at the protest tent for Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria and against the current plan outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 21, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
David Elhayani, Yesha Council chairman at the protest tent for Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria and against the current plan outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 21, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The controversial and outspoken head of The Yesha Council David Elhayani announced his resignation on Sunday, just as the country heads into its fifth election cycle in less than four years.

Elhayani, 62, will retain his role at the Jordan Valley Regional Council, which he has led since 2009.

“In light of the political developments in the State of Israel and the start of another election campaign, I would like to announce that I’m ending my term as Chairman of the Yesha Council,” Elhayani said.

“At the next general meeting, I will discuss the procedure for electing the next chairman,” he added.

Elhayani who is a member of the New Hope party published his resignation notice as that party appeared poised to merge with the Blue and White.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (left) and YESHA head David ElHayani (credit: MIRI TZAHI/COURTESY OF THE YESHA COUNCIL)Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (left) and YESHA head David ElHayani (credit: MIRI TZAHI/COURTESY OF THE YESHA COUNCIL)

His spokeswoman said that the timing was coincidental and that Elhayani is not planning to run for the Knesset.

Who is Elhayanii 

The tall secular politician was elected Yesha Chairman in 2019 at a time when it was hoped that his region and the adjacent northern Dead Sea, would be annexed into Israel.  That sovereignty plan was then expanded to include all the settlements.

Elhayanii had been a veteran Likud politician and was initially one of the pillars of Netanyahu re-election campaign in 2019 and 2020.

He was among the group of five settler leaders who traveled to Washington for the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in January 2020. The Trump plan allowed for Israel to eventually annex the settlements but it also spoke of a future Palestinian state.

After the plan’s publication Elhayani broke with Trump, making waves when he said that the US President was not a friend of Israel warning that his plan sanctioned the creation of a Palestinian state, which he opposed.

The Trump plan split the council, with half of the leadership supporting it and the other half, including Elhayani opposing it.  

Elhayani called for the unilateral application of sovereignty to West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley as a necessary step independent of the Trump plan.

Elhayani also left the Likud for New Hope after Netanyahu agreed to suspend the sovereignty plan in favor of the Abraham Accords.

Efrat Council head Oded Revivi who had a contentious relationship with Elhayani and who supported the Trump plan, said that elections for a new Yesha leader were an opportunity to revalue the settlement movement’s goals.

“Elhayini's resignation “is an opportunity for the settlement [movement] to stop and think about what it wants to be in ten and twenty years.

"Is an opportunity for the settlement [movement] to stop and think about what it wants to be in ten and twenty years"

Oded Revivi

“Since the days of Oslo and the Disengagement [Gaza pullout] crisis that were swords around our necks, we have missed various opportunities to further strengthen our home and hence Israel,” Revivi said.

He hoped, he said, that a leader would emerge with a feasible vision of how Judea and Samaria should look in 2040, rather than one who focused on unattainable goals.

“If we want to claim that we are pioneers before the camp, we have to act in a manner that allows the camp sees us as pioneers.”



Tags judea and samaria yesha Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by