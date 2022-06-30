Knesset expected to disperse on Thursday

The 24th Knesset is expected to disperse on Thursday morning.

A bill will need to be passed that will confirm the dispersion of the Knesset after it was previously passed in its first reading on Wednesday.

Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg said that his party "did not want to dissolve the Knesset. I believe we gave up too soon. Elections for the fifth time in four years are not a healthy thing for the country. We in the Knesset have created something special that had not seemed possible in the past."

Meanwhile, last-minute talks between the coalition and the opposition on an agreed election date, Maariv reported. Whenever these next elections are, they will not include Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as he announced on Wednesday that he will not run.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is expected to head the Yamina party after Bennett's departure.

OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset plenum during the debate on dissolving parliament, last Wednesday. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Next elections

These next elections will be the fifth that Israel has had in the past 3 and a half years. Lapid will be prime minister until the next elections and a new government is formed.

Gil Hoffman and Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.