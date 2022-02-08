The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mazal Tov! Quentin Tarantino, Daniela Pick expecting second child

The announcement comes two years after the birth of their first child, a son named Leo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 11:55
Courtesy photo of Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick (photo credit: Courtesy)
Courtesy photo of Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Famed American filmmaker and Tel Aviv resident Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli actress Daniella Pick, are expecting a second child, Israeli media outlets reported Tuesday.

The announcement comes two years after the birth of their first child, a son named Leo.

The name was not a reference to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has starred in several of Tarantino's iconic films, but was actually a reference to Pick's grandfather Ari Shem-Or, as Ari means lion.

Pick is reportedly in the early stages of pregnancy, though further details are still unknown at this time.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.



