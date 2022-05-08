The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Moroccan Jewish community celebrates in Independence Day

For the first time in 10 years, the Moroccan Jewish community was able to publicly celebrate Israel's Independence Day.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 8, 2022 12:23
Independence Day celebrations in Marrakech, Morocco. (photo credit: THE DIASPORA DEPARTMENT, WZO)
Independence Day celebrations in Marrakech, Morocco.
(photo credit: THE DIASPORA DEPARTMENT, WZO)

For the first time in 10 years, the Moroccan Jewish community was able to publicly celebrate Israel's Independence Day. In Marrakech, in collaboration with the World Zionist Organization, they did just that. 

Barbeques were set up with lots of Kosher meat, Israeli flags were hung throughout the synagogue and the traditional Independence Day prayer took place.

The Moroccan Jewish community used to be one of the largest in the world, yet nowadays only about 2,000 Jews live in the country. The small Jewish community in Marrakech decided it was time to enjoy the fruits of the Abraham Accords: they produced an event in collaboration with the Diaspora Department of the WZO, including a prayer service, a holiday meal and a musical performance.

The participants also celebrated the establishment of relations between Israel and Morocco that was made possible following the Abraham Accords. The members of the Jewish community sang Israeli songs in Hebrew, blew the shofar and rejoiced in dance. While at the synagogue, more than 100 of the participants sang “Hatikvah” Israel’s national anthem.

Neria Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in the Diaspora at the WZO spoke at the event via zoom.

Barbeque in Marrakech in celebration of Independence Day. (credit: THE DIASPORA DEPARTMENT, WZO)

He told The Jerusalem Post: "The State of Israel is a continuing miracle. The fact that we can celebrate Israel's independence in Morocco proves that the miracle of the revival finds new paths every year.” Meir added that “the Marrakesh community has contributed to Jewish spiritual and cultural treasures throughout history and we are proud of our cooperation with them and with every Zionist community that supports the State of Israel.”

The WZO funded the event that gave the Jewish community the opportunity to celebrate.

In addition, the Diaspora Department produced a new project called a “Flag for every Jewish child” project.

Tens of thousands of special Independence Day kits were sent to hundreds of Jewish communities which include Israeli flags and a booklet with Israeli songs and a barcode that allowed the children to hear the song while singing them.

The kits were sent to Jewish communities in Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, Belgium, France, the US, Italy and Morocco.



