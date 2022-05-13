The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden: US ties with Israel are 'unbreakable; I'm proud to stand with Israel today and always'

At the Israeli Embassy's marking of Israel's 74th Independence Day, US President Joe Biden said in a video message that "The partnership between Israel and the United States has been indispensable."

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MAY 13, 2022 10:29
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
US Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)

WASHINGTON – Israel’s Embassy marked the country’s 74 Independence Day on Thursday, bringing together diplomats, members of Congress, and community leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas represented the administration and delivered remarks.

US President Joe Biden sent a video message, and said that the long and close friendship between the countries began the moment the United States became the first country in the world to recognize Israel as an independent state, just 11 minutes after its founding.

“In 74 years of progress and partnership, we've achieved so much together,” Biden continued. “From collaborating on cutting-edge science and technology research to trailblazing new regional ties to ensuring Israel's security.”

“The partnership between Israel and the United States has been indispensable for the United States — and I believe for Israel as well,” Biden said. “Our ties are unbreakable and I'm proud to stand with Israel today and always.”

Israel’s Ambassador Mike Herzog said that he was looking forward to hosting president Biden in Israel soon. “He is a leader who has always been a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people,” said the ambassador. He also thanked Mayorkas for his efforts to include Israel in the visa waiver Program.

Ambassador Mike Herzog (credit: Dan Kitri) Ambassador Mike Herzog (credit: Dan Kitri)

Speaking about the Abraham Accords, Herzog said that they are “a historic breakthrough and key to unlocking our shared prosperity and bringing about a brighter future for the next generation.”

“Israel is actively committed to deepening and expanding the ties with existing and potential partners in the Arab world and throughout the Muslim world,” he said. “It is my firm conviction that these unprecedented [agreements] will enable the building of new bridges and relations between Israelis and Arabs and between Muslims and Jews more broadly.”

Herzog said that there are still significant challenges, adding that “the wave of horrific terror attacks carried out the past few weeks against our citizens is another reminder that there are still radical forces that reject our existence and [wish] for our destruction.”

“First and foremost is Iran led by regime founded on an anti-Israel, anti-Western hateful ideology, this poisonous ideology combined with nuclear and regional hegemonic ambitions, poses the greatest threat to Israel's national security as well as to the future of the Middle East,” said Herzog. “Let there be no mistake. Israel will not shy away from defending itself by itself and will take all necessary action to protect its people.”



