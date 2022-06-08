Jewish CNN anchor gave President Zelensky matzah during Passover

Before interviewing him during Passover, Jewish CNN anchor Jake Tapper gave Ukrainian President Vloydymyr Zelensky a box of matzah. Tapper has acknowledged this in an interview with Stephen Colbert on CBS's The Late Show.

"It was the first time I had not had a Seder in my entire life," Tapper told Colbert during the interview. "I had a one-man Seder; the local orthodox rabbi — believe it or not, there is a local orthodox rabbi — gave me a little Seder in a box. So I was able to do that and I gave some matzah to Zelensky since he is Jewish.

"I don't think he's particularly observant, but as long as he's Jewish, when I came for the interview, I gave him a box of matzah. And he was like 'thanks.'"

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Tapper added jokingly about the Chabad rabbi he met in Ukraine: "There's one everywhere. When they land on Mars, there's going to be a Lubavitcher rabbi with a sign that says 'welcome.'"

During the interview, which took place in April, Tapper asked Zelensky about international leaders saying "never again" given the current conflict in his country. The president responded that the world's lack of action against Russia shows there is a lack of conviction behind the saying.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS)

"I don't believe the world, after what we've seen go on in Ukraine," he said in English. "We don't believe the words. After the escalation of Russia, we don't believe our neighbors. We don't believe all of this."

While noting that Zelensky is not an observant Jew, Tapper asked the Ukrainian president if he had a message for Ukrainian Jews and "the message of freedom," in light of the Passover holiday.

"I believe the way we fight for freedom is the most important message," Zelensky responded. "Because you can send a lot of messages with words and they come from different people. But when it comes to action, only a few act on their words, and today I believe Ukrainian people show by their actions that they are fighting and protecting freedom.