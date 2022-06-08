The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish CNN anchor gave President Zelensky matzah during Passover

"I don't think he's particularly observant, but as long as he's Jewish, when I came for the interview, I gave him a box of matzah. And he was like 'thanks,'" said CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 11:36
CNN anchor Jake Tapper; Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (photo credit: NRKBETA/FLICKR, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
CNN anchor Jake Tapper; Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: NRKBETA/FLICKR, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Before interviewing him during Passover, Jewish CNN anchor Jake Tapper gave Ukrainian President Vloydymyr Zelensky a box of matzah. Tapper has acknowledged this in an interview with Stephen Colbert on CBS's The Late Show.

"It was the first time I had not had a Seder in my entire life," Tapper told Colbert during the interview. "I had a one-man Seder; the local orthodox rabbi — believe it or not, there is a local orthodox rabbi — gave me a little Seder in a box. So I was able to do that and I gave some matzah to Zelensky since he is Jewish.

"I don't think he's particularly observant, but as long as he's Jewish, when I came for the interview, I gave him a box of matzah. And he was like 'thanks.'"

Tapper added jokingly about the Chabad rabbi he met in Ukraine: "There's one everywhere. When they land on Mars, there's going to be a Lubavitcher rabbi with a sign that says 'welcome.'"

During the interview, which took place in April, Tapper asked Zelensky about international leaders saying "never again" given the current conflict in his country. The president responded that the world's lack of action against Russia shows there is a lack of conviction behind the saying.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS)

"I don't believe the world, after what we've seen go on in Ukraine," he said in English. "We don't believe the words. After the escalation of Russia, we don't believe our neighbors. We don't believe all of this."

While noting that Zelensky is not an observant Jew, Tapper asked the Ukrainian president if he had a message for Ukrainian Jews and "the message of freedom," in light of the Passover holiday.

"I believe the way we fight for freedom is the most important message," Zelensky responded. "Because you can send a lot of messages with words and they come from different people. But when it comes to action, only a few act on their words, and today I believe Ukrainian people show by their actions that they are fighting and protecting freedom.

"If our people won't be able to protect freedom in their own country, it will be a signal to all other countries that it is allowed to just come and stab, come and shoot, come and take other people's land."

Ukrainian President Vloydymyr Zelensky


Tags Passover ukraine matza Jake Tapper Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by