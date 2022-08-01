President Biden met with kids at Israel Children's Cancer Support Center

During US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, he met with the Israel Children's Cancer Support Center organization, which "takes care of approximately 500 cancer-stricken children and youth every year, regardless of religion, race, gender or social background," according to its website. There, Biden met a 15-year-old boy named Omer Yosef who was battling leukemia.

The night before the meeting, Omer received testing results indicating that he no longer carries cancer cells. Omer went to the King David Hotel, where Biden stayed during his trip. Excited and happy about the situation, he was accompanied by the CEO of the organization, Shimi Gesheid.

Biden, Omer and Gesheid talked about Omer's fight with cancer and about global efforts to find a cure.

"We will beat cancer only with love and hope," Biden told Omer. The boy also told the president about his interests, including that he is an animal lover and that cooking is one of his favorite hobbies.

Omer, who is based in Rehovot, had been fighting cancer for ten months. He was hospitalized for long periods of time for chemotherapy and biological and radiation treatments. Three months ago, he underwent a bone marrow transplant, which was a success, and just in time to inform the president of his victory over cancer.

Path to recovery

Omer said that he lost a lot of friends who were in similar situations as him during his path to recovery.

Biden's son Beau lost his battle with cancer several years ago. Biden told Omer that his administration will "invest a lot of money in research and development of innovative technologies. I can tell you with confidence that in the next 15 years, there will be more significant progress in finding cancer treatments than in the last 50 years.

"Dream, believe, and you'll go far. There's nothing you can't do."

"The brilliant minds in the US and Israel are leading wonderful research, which is advancing us to a world where children can be children. Where they can plan for summer vacation and not for a medical examination," said Gesheid. "Children dream and want to be happy, to be kids and have summer plans where they will spend time in an amusement park and not in hospital screenings."

The meeting that Biden had with the organization was among the last meetings the US president had before continuing his Middle East trip.

Before leaving, Biden ended his talk with Omer by saying: "Omer, when you become prime minister and you are told that Joe Biden is waiting outside the room, do me a favor and don't ask 'Which Joe?' Let me into your office."