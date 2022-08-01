The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

President Biden met with kids at Israel Children's Cancer Support Center

The meeting that Biden had with the organization was among the last meetings the US president had before continuing his Middle East trip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 05:57
President Biden met Omer from the Israel Children's Cancer Support Center. (photo credit: Israel Children's Cancer Support Center)
President Biden met Omer from the Israel Children's Cancer Support Center.
(photo credit: Israel Children's Cancer Support Center)

During US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, he met with the Israel Children's Cancer Support Center organization, which "takes care of approximately 500 cancer-stricken children and youth every year, regardless of religion, race, gender or social background," according to its website. There, Biden met a 15-year-old boy named Omer Yosef who was battling leukemia.

The night before the meeting, Omer received testing results indicating that he no longer carries cancer cells. Omer went to the King David Hotel, where Biden stayed during his trip. Excited and happy about the situation, he was accompanied by the CEO of the organization, Shimi Gesheid.

Biden, Omer and Gesheid talked about Omer's fight with cancer and about global efforts to find a cure.

"We will beat cancer only with love and hope," Biden told Omer. The boy also told the president about his interests, including that he is an animal lover and that cooking is one of his favorite hobbies.

Omer, who is based in Rehovot, had been fighting cancer for ten months. He was hospitalized for long periods of time for chemotherapy and biological and radiation treatments. Three months ago, he underwent a bone marrow transplant, which was a success, and just in time to inform the president of his victory over cancer.

US President Joe Biden listens as he receives an update on economic conditions from his advisors in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, July 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ) US President Joe Biden listens as he receives an update on economic conditions from his advisors in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, July 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Path to recovery

Omer said that he lost a lot of friends who were in similar situations as him during his path to recovery.

Biden's son Beau lost his battle with cancer several years ago. Biden told Omer that his administration will "invest a lot of money in research and development of innovative technologies. I can tell you with confidence that in the next 15 years, there will be more significant progress in finding cancer treatments than in the last 50 years.

"Dream, believe, and you'll go far. There's nothing you can't do."

"The brilliant minds in the US and Israel are leading wonderful research, which is advancing us to a world where children can be children. Where they can plan for summer vacation and not for a medical examination," said Gesheid. "Children dream and want to be happy, to be kids and have summer plans where they will spend time in an amusement park and not in hospital screenings."

The meeting that Biden had with the organization was among the last meetings the US president had before continuing his Middle East trip.

Before leaving, Biden ended his talk with Omer by saying: "Omer, when you become prime minister and you are told that Joe Biden is waiting outside the room, do me a favor and don't ask 'Which Joe?' Let me into your office."

"Omer, when you become prime minister and you are told that Joe Biden is waiting outside the room, do me a favor and don't ask 'Which Joe?' Let me into your office."

US President Joe Biden


Tags children cancer leukemia Biden's visit to Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by