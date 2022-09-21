The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israelis are more resilient than the world average - int'l poll

Israelis reported a slightly higher resilience than the world average regarding the individual, household, community and society.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 17:45
Resilience: Illustrative image. (photo credit: UNSPLASH/ALEX SHUTE)
Resilience: Illustrative image.
(photo credit: UNSPLASH/ALEX SHUTE)

Although Israel has many problems from terror and war to crowding and high prices – it certainly is much better off than neighboring countries and many around the world. 

The just-released Lloyd’s Register Foundation Risk Poll, based on surveys conducted by Gallup of 125,911 people in 121 countries and territories across all global regions, includes charts on what worries Israelis and their resilience compared to other countries in the Middle East and on all six regions including Asia (including the Middle East), Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Northern America and Oceania.

Resilience refers to people’s ability to handle the difficulties they face in their lives, wrote the authors. Though the concept is simple, people’s capacity for resilience depends on a range of factors from individual circumstances to community support and broad societal conditions. Global hazards like climate change-induced severe weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the need for coordinated action to build resilience among the world’s most vulnerable populations. 

They suggested that “global data on the factors underpinning resilience that could be used to build better systems around the world are limited. To respond to this need, the 2021 Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll includes a wide range of indicators gauging the ability of people and communities to handle disasters arising from natural hazards and other forms of adversity — including their financial security, social support, access to vital infrastructure and other conditions that combine to form the foundation for resilience.”

What are Israelis afraid of?

A snapshot of the Israeli results on the World Risk Poll 2021. (credit: LLOYD'S REGISTER FOUNDATION)A snapshot of the Israeli results on the World Risk Poll 2021. (credit: LLOYD'S REGISTER FOUNDATION)

Fully 55% of Israelis queries worried about floods and heavy rain, compared to a world average of 37%; surprisingly, only nine percent worried about earthquakes (even though Israel borders the Great Rift Valley that suffers from time to time from tectonic shifts) compared to the world average of 18%. Fourteen percent of the Israelis were concerned about wildfires (apparently those set intentionally by terrorists), compared to the world average of three percent. Fortunately, Israelis do not have to worry about volcanoes, tsunamis, blizzards, tornadoes, lightning storms or mudslides and only a tiny minority lose sleep over hurricanes or cyclones. 

But six percent of Israelis queries said they had gone without electricity for a day or more, had been unable to get cleaning drinking water for a day or more or had been unable to get medical assistance or medicine for more than a day. Five percent said they had been unable to get food for a day or more because of shortages. Surprisingly, despite the omnipresence of mobile phones, seven percent said they had been unable to access a telephone for more than a day.

One in 10 maintained that they had been discriminated against because of the color of their skin (world average 10%); 19% because of their religion (12%); 22% “because of their face” (12%), 14% because of their gender (11%) ; and a surprisingly low six percent due to their disability (six percent world average). 

Israeli resilience

Israelis reported a slightly higher resilience than the world average regarding the individual, household, community and society. Surprisingly, despite our epidemic of national elections, when asked whether they thought their government cared about them and their well-being, 46% agreed, compared to a world average of just 37%, and 57% said their neighbors cared about them a lot or somewhat, compared to the world average of 66%. 

When asked what sources of information they would trust the most to provide information about a possible disaster where they lived, Israelis cited Internet/social media, emergency services, national disaster management, local news and the national weather service.

Protection from natural disasters

Only about half of people worldwide (52%) said there is anything they could do to protect themselves or their families from a disaster, while 36% said there is nothing they could do, and six percent said ‘it depends’ on the type of disaster. As for financial security 34% of people in the world who were queried said they could cover basic needs for less than a month if they lost all their income, including 12% who said they could cover basic needs for less than a week. People in Southern Asia and Northern Africa were most vulnerable in the event of income loss 

Internet access has become a lifeline for people in disaster situations, but people in low-income countries remain far less likely than those in high-income countries to say they have it – 27% versus 91%, respectively.  

A majority of people in just 14 of the 121 countries and territories polled said they have a plan all their household members know about in case of a disaster.

Venezuela and Lebanon – two countries facing political crises and economic collapse – were among those where people were most likely to say they were dissatisfied with three key forms of local infrastructure: healthcare, education and roads/highways 

Worldwide, 12% of people said they had been discriminated against because of their nationality or ethnic group, 12% because of their religion and 11% because of their sex. People in Zambia (52%), Bolivia (49%), Cameroon (49%), Uganda (49%), Brazil (48%) and the US (46%) were most likely to have experienced one or more forms of discrimination. 



