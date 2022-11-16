Israel Experience CEO Amos Hermon to step down after more than a decade

CEO of the Israel Experience Amos Hermon recently announced he will be stepping down in the coming months after 13 years and over thirty years of Jewish-Zionist senior leadership roles at the Jewish Agency. Prior to Israel Experience, Hermon served for 13 years as Chairman of The Board of the Education Department at the Jewish Agency.

A record-breaking number of over half a million young people that shared a significant experience with the Israel Experience company in the last twenty years, puts the company at the forefront, making it the largest inbound tourist company in Israel, both in terms of sales, turnover and the number of overnight stays that have been spent at tourist accommodation establishments in Israel.

Israel Experience is the Jewish Agency's education subsidiary company. The company hosts 30,000 participants from over 50 countries for both short and long-term programs yearly, with the goal being a leading force in shaping the lives of tens of thousands of young people.

What is Israel Experience?

Israel Experience is the leading organizer for Taglit-Birthright and Masa programs, running a variety of internship and volunteer programs and academic studies. Close to 80% of young participants under the age of 18 who arrive in Israel every year, come through the company.

A few days ago, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors, Richie Pearlstone, chairman of the Assets and Liabilities Committee and Amira Aharonovich, CEO of The Jewish Agency, recognized Hermon's “outstanding leadership and unique contribution in bringing over half a million young Jews to Israel from all over the world. Hermon was awarded with the Jerusalem Shield,” according to a press release sent by the Israel Experience.

Hermon spoke of the "urgent need to strengthen Jewish identity and solidarity with Israel in light of the dramatic increase of antisemitic incidents confronting Jewish communities and campuses throughout the world".

"I worked with Amos Hermon for almost three decades,” Pearlstone said. “Amos never stopped acting for the benefit of the Jewish people and challenges the Jewish people were facing in the past and facing even more these days.”