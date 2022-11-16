The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israel Experience CEO Amos Hermon to step down after more than a decade

Israel Experience is the leading organizer for Taglit-Birthright and Masa programs, running a variety of internship and volunteer programs and academic studies.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 16:09
Amos Hermon (photo credit: Courtesy)
Amos Hermon
(photo credit: Courtesy)

CEO of the Israel Experience Amos Hermon recently announced he will be stepping down in the coming months after 13 years and over thirty years of Jewish-Zionist senior leadership roles at the Jewish Agency. Prior to Israel Experience, Hermon served for 13 years as Chairman of The Board of the Education Department at the Jewish Agency.

A record-breaking number of over half a million young people that shared a significant experience with the Israel Experience company in the last twenty years, puts the company at the forefront, making it the largest inbound tourist company in Israel, both in terms of sales, turnover and the number of overnight stays that have been spent at tourist accommodation establishments in Israel.

Israel Experience is the Jewish Agency's education subsidiary company. The company hosts 30,000 participants from over 50 countries for both short and long-term programs yearly, with the goal being a leading force in shaping the lives of tens of thousands of young people.

What is Israel Experience?

Israel Experience is the leading organizer for Taglit-Birthright and Masa programs, running a variety of internship and volunteer programs and academic studies. Close to 80% of young participants under the age of 18 who arrive in Israel every year, come through the company.

A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA) A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

A few days ago, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors, Richie Pearlstone, chairman of the Assets and Liabilities Committee and Amira Aharonovich, CEO of The Jewish Agency, recognized Hermon's “outstanding leadership and unique contribution in bringing over half a million young Jews to Israel from all over the world. Hermon was awarded with the Jerusalem Shield,” according to a press release sent by the Israel Experience.

Hermon spoke of the "urgent need to strengthen Jewish identity and solidarity with Israel in light of the dramatic increase of antisemitic incidents confronting Jewish communities and campuses throughout the world".

"I worked with Amos Hermon for almost three decades,” Pearlstone said. “Amos never stopped acting for the benefit of the Jewish people and challenges the Jewish people were facing in the past and facing even more these days.”



Tags Jewish Agency Zionism jewish zionist
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by