The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Masa expanding programs for older and younger ages

In addition, Masa will also open up summer programs for 16-year olds for between six to 10 weeks, as well as semester abroad programs.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 19:06
Masa participants arrive at Ben Gurion (photo credit: Masa)
Masa participants arrive at Ben Gurion
(photo credit: Masa)
Masa Israel has received authorization from the government and the Jewish Agency to expand the age range of its participants for many of its programs.
The organization, which brings young Jewish adults to Israel for long-term educational experiences, will now be able to offer its programs for those up to age 35, as opposed to the current limit of 30.
In addition, Masa will also open up summer programs for 16-year-olds for six-10 weeks, as well as semester abroad programs. It plans to offer them beginning next summer.
The organization is also planning to open a leadership course for Jews up to age 40 in positions of influence in their chosen careers, in order to help further develop their capabilities.
Masa CEO Ofer Gutman said that his organization had proved to the Jewish Agency and the government during the past 18 months of corona that it could operate its programs effectively and safely despite the pandemic.
“This demonstrates that Masa is the right vehicle for these kinds of activities,” said Gutman, adding that the organization had learned a great deal about how to effectively carry out its activities and programs despite the difficulties posed by the virus.
“We want to get people engaged in society here in Israel, and get them connected to Jewish identity as well,” he said.
Gutman noted that several Masa programs have seen a significant increase in the number of participants over the last 18 months, such as the Masa Career track that places college and university graduates in five-month professional internship programs in Israel.
There were 478 participants in 2020, but that has jumped to 1,231 for 2021.
Gutman said Masa has seen an increase of 10% in its gap year programs, and a 15% increase in its academic fellows' track. He ascribes the increased participation specifically to the corona crisis, which he says has created a dearth of attractive options for university-aged Jewish students and graduates.
“Many youths have just been stuck at home, they’re fed up, but they want challenges, they want out-of-the-box options,” Gutman said. “During the pandemic, Masa has been one of the only ways to come to Israel. Short-term trips are not going to be big as long as COVID is around.”
Masa participants arrive at Ben Gurion (credit: Masa) Masa participants arrive at Ben Gurion (credit: Masa)
Gutman added that the ongoing influx of Masa participants into Israel is an important aspect of maintaining and bolstering Israel’s relationship with Jewish communities abroad, since the participants interact with many different parts of Israeli society.
“Israelis don’t think a lot about Jews abroad, but Jews having Shabbat dinner here with Israelis, volunteering in schools, doing their internships, are interacting with Israelis, bringing their personal stories and history, representing their communities, and show Israelis where they come from,” he said.
The total number of participants in all Masa’s programs in 2021 has held steady, and has grown by just a few hundred more individuals over 2020’s figures.
This is likely due to a decrease in participants in its Jewish studies track, which the organization believes is a result of graduates registration for the same institutions but through different organizing bodies.


Tags travel diaspora Masa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Paralympic champions are Israel's unsung heroes

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Barbara Sofer

Kids say the darndest and sweetest things about Israel

 By BARBARA SOFER
Brian Blum

Biking through Jerusalem: Easy rentals and fun for the family

 By BRIAN BLUM
Emily Schrader

Did we learn from the lessons of 9/11? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Repentance – on all fronts – requires self-criticism too - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by