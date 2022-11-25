'Euphoria' is on its way to having a German version

The international production and distribution company ADD sold the rights of "Euphoria," HOT's drama series, to the German production company Zeitsprung Pictures to produce a local version of the successful original series.

The Israeli television industry continues to conquer the world: after countless local series sold for broadcast and production around the globe, the series "Euphoria" which has already been produced in an American version - is on the way to a German renewal. Screenwriters Jonas Lindt ("Pressure") and Polina Lorenz ("Pressure", "Without Holding Resentment") will be in charge of writing the German version.

HOT's "Euphoria" follows a group of high school students who navigate the depths of love and friendship in a world of drugs, sex, traumas and social networks. The series was originally created by Ron Leshem and Daphne Levin and produced by Teddy Productions for HOT. The content company ADD is responsible for the international distribution of the rights of the format and series.

"'Euphoria' is one of the biggest and most successful series in the world and we are excited to develop a German version of the unique coming-of-age series together with wonderful screenwriters Jonas Lindt and Polina Lorenz," Michael Sobignier, Chairman and Producer at Zeitsprung Pictures and Lennart Pholig, producer at Zeitzprung Pictures

Excitement throughout all "Euphoria" productions

‘Euphoria’ (credit: HBO)

"We are delighted that the huge success of 'Euphoria' continues to reverberate around the world," HOT said. "We are excited about the new reunion of forces. We will continue to produce quality content that will bring pride to the State of Israel among new audiences and new countries."

"'Euphoria' is one of the biggest and most successful series in the world and we are excited to develop a German version of the unique coming-of-age series together with wonderful screenwriters Jonas Lindt and Polina Lorenz," Michael Sobignier, Chairman and Producer at Zeitsprung Pictures and Lennart Pholig, producer at Zeitzprung Pictures said.

"We believe that the universal issues facing Generation Z, such as identity, mental illness, addiction and sexuality, which they need to overcome while being pressured to excel and bring results, require looking through a local eye - in this case, through the perspective of German adolescents.

Generation Z is not understood enough in Germany and is often confused into thinking that they are overly sensitive and pessimistic, but as a whole, they feel they are left alone with the task of saving the world - while dealing with social media, the high expectations of their surrounding and the bleak future that awaits them."

"From the very beginning, we recognized that 'Euphoria' which portrays the experiences of young people in an authentic way will resonate beyond the Israeli market, which is particularly evident in the brave and engaging version of HBO," Hadas Moses-Lichtenstein, Founder and Director of International Affairs at ADD said.

"Despite its uniqueness, the themes and plot lines of the series touch on teenage audiences in many markets around the world. We are excited to see how the German version will bring a new perspective to younger audiences."