While Israel is a central stopover on the route of migrating birds, and is usually inviting to its temporary visitors, some migrating birds have been deterred from taking up residence.

An example is the common black kite, a big and strong bird of prey found throughout Asia, Africa and Australia.

The kite used to nest and raise its young in Israel 70-80 years ago. Many a nesting pair could be seen near Tel Aviv and in northern Israel.

Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

However, the young country, busy fighting malaria and establishing an agricultural infrastructure, used heavy pesticides, deadly to many innocent birds. The black kite fell victim.

Nesting couples failed to nest here and abandoned the attempt. Nevertheless, this resilient bird did not abandon us.

Migration season

Giant flocks pass through during the migration season and often spend the winter here, though not nesting, in the Galilee and western Negev.