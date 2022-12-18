The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel

The kite used to nest and raise its young in Israel 70-80 years ago. Many a nesting pair could be seen near Tel Aviv and in northern Israel. 

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 03:02
Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

While Israel is a central stopover on the route of migrating birds, and is usually inviting to its temporary visitors, some migrating birds have been deterred from taking up residence. 

An example is the common black kite, a big and strong bird of prey found throughout Asia, Africa and Australia

The kite used to nest and raise its young in Israel 70-80 years ago. Many a nesting pair could be seen near Tel Aviv and in northern Israel. 

Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

However, the young country, busy fighting malaria and establishing an agricultural infrastructure, used heavy pesticides, deadly to many innocent birds. The black kite fell victim. 

Nesting couples failed to nest here and abandoned the attempt. Nevertheless, this resilient bird did not abandon us.

Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Migration season

Giant flocks pass through during the migration season and often spend the winter here, though not nesting, in the Galilee and western Negev.

Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Resilient black kite birds deterred from taking residence in Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)


Tags Negev animals bird watching
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by