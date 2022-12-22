The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Can you find the puppy hiding in the leaf pile in 10 seconds?

A sweet little pup got stuck in this pile of leaves. Only 10% of readers managed to find and rescue it in 10 seconds. Can you?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 04:17
Can you find the dog hiding in this leaf pile? (photo credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)
Can you find the dog hiding in this leaf pile?
(photo credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

While the deceptive Israeli weather means you could be forgiven for forgetting it is, in fact, winter, the leaf pile pictured above is a helpful reminder that winter has truly come.

However, only eagle-eyed readers will notice the small puppy hiding somewhere inside the pile. Will you be able to spot where it is in 10 seconds?  

The little pup's location is revealed at the bottom of the article.

Can you find the dog hiding in this leaf pile? (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE) Can you find the dog hiding in this leaf pile? (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Were you able to locate the missing mutt? Give it one more go before scrolling down to the bottom of the article.

Don't feel too bad if you can't find it, as only 10% of people managed to pinpoint the puppy in the tangled pile.

Did you find the dog?

If not, don't worry. We'll throw you a bone:

There it is! (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE) There it is! (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)


