Can you find the missing hidden key in this puzzle?

The record for finding the hidden key was six seconds - will you be able to find it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 02:01
Can you find the woman's key in the picture? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the woman's key in the picture?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

When it comes to optical illusions and puzzles, it seems like internet users just can't get enough of them. Viral puzzles are published every day to attract the attention of viewers and challenge their minds. The one here is particularly intriguing - try to solve it yourself.

In the puzzle, a woman can be seen standing at the entrance of her house trying to find the key to her door, but to no avail. Try to find the key in the yard.

The record for finding the key is six seconds - will you be able to succeed? The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@philipmaiyo♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

Most viewers reported that it took them over a minute to find the key, while others wrote that they couldn't find it at all.

The key is hidden at the top right corner on the lantern. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) The key is hidden at the top right corner on the lantern. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Will you be able to find it? Try to look once more before you scroll to reveal the answer.

What is the answer to the puzzle?

Did you find the key? Even if not, no big deal.

The answer is in front of you. Look at the lantern on the right, the key is hanging on the right side of the glass.



